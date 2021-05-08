Dexter Star Confirms They Won't Be Back For Revival

✖

Nearly a decade after ending its eight-season run on Showtime, Dexter returns this fall with a 10-episode limited series that will see series star Michael C. Hall return as serial killer Dexter Morgan. However, for fans hoping to see other major stars of the series in the forthcoming Season 9, it seems they will be out of luck especially when it comes to James Remar. The actor, who played Dexter's father Harry Morgan, has revealed that he will not be returning for the new Dexter series.

"I will not be back as Harry Morgan on Dexter Season 9," Remar said in a video sent to a fan. "Thank you for saying that Harry is one of the best characters you've seen on a TV show. It's one of the best characters I've ever had the chance to play. Especially season one. They didn't ask any of the original cast back, so I don't know what they're doing... I really have no idea. It's too bad because all of us wanted to go back. But, you know, it's their show so they're going to do what they want to do."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmed Naït-ali (@ahmedlamotta)

At this point, not a lot is known about what to expect from Dexter Season 9. The series will pick up roughly a decade after the original series finale and will find Dexter now living in the fictional upstate New York town of Iron Lake. In addition to Hall, the series will star Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake and Dexter's primary Rival as well as Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Julia Jones (Goliath), and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin). According to Hall, Season 9 will tell a story "worth telling" for Dexter, especially after that unsatisfying previous series finale.

"It’s a conversation that’s been ongoing, and different possibilities have emerged over the years," the actor previously told The Daily Beast of his choice to return for the limited series. "I think, in this case, the story that’s being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn’t, and I think enough time has passed where it’s become intriguing in a way that it wasn’t before."

He added, "And let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, 'What the hell happened to that guy?' So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on."

As for Remar, the actor is currently starring as Peter Gambi in The CW's Black Lightning. That series is in its fourth and final season with its series finale set for Monday, May 24.

Are you disappointed that Remar will not be part of Dexter Season 9? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.