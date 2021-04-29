Dexter Season 9 Teaser Trailer Confirms Fall Premiere

✖

Dexter season 9's new teaser trailer has confirmed a fall premiere date. No specific date is given in the cheeky new teaser - but telling fans that Dexter will be back this fall is a much-needed update. The announcement that Dexter season 9 is happening dropped last fall, but since the COVID-19 pandemic has been in surging since then, there was really no telling when Dexter season 9 could actually complete production and make it onto the screen. As we can now see, showrunner Clyde Philips shot what he needed - although the vague "fall" release window probably says that finishing post-production still requires an uncertain amount of time.

The new teaser features Michael C. Hall's Dexter staring out a window at a growing fire in the fire pit outside his remote arctic cabin. However, as the camera pulls back inside the window, we see the reflection of a man struggling while plastic wrapped to a table in that oh-so-familiar Dexter format. The reflection is blocked as Dexter turns around and faces the camera, a wide grin spreading onto his face. Suddenly, that fire pit seems a lot more ominous, no?

Here's the synopsis that was included in the Dexter season 9 teaser, "Misunderstood":

America's favorite serial killer Dexter Morgan is back on SHOWTIME® in a new 10-episode limited series coming this fall. Starring Michael C. Hall. Watch the new Dexter Limited Series premiering in 2021. All past seasons now available to stream on SHOWTIME.

Dexter Season 9 will see Dexter going up against Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown), who is a trucker-turned-successful businessman, and community leader in the upstate New York town of Iron Lake. According to rumors, Kurt will have a son who has some murderous predilections, which Kurt uses his wealth to clean up and conceal.

Michael C. Hall has talked about why now is the time for Dexter to make a comeback:

"This one, a lot of it has to do with time passed. This is going to happen in real-time, as if as much time has passed since the finale happened. And yeah, we kind of just got the creative band back together again. Clyde Phillips is back, who was the showrunner for the first four seasons, running the show. And Marcos Siega, who is one of the directors. He's like, 'We're gonna shoot it like a long, 10-hour movie,'" Hall told ET. "It was a combination of the scripts and the timing. I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it's the right time to do it and it did. And I'm excited."

Dexter Season 9 will premiere this fall.