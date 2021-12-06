Diabolical: The Boys Animated Series Announced by Prime Video

With the third season of the show already in the can and a spin-off in the works, Prime Video has announced that an animated series from The Boys is in the works and it’s also canon. Confirmed by the streamer today, Diabolical has been given an eight episode pickup and will be an anthology series set within the world of the series and will feature episodes written by “the most creative minds in entertainment today.” A press release for the series announced that Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler will all have a hand in creating each of the show’s eight episodes. Watch the announcement video above!

“Surprise! We’re almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, Diabolica,” Diabolical executive producer and The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said in a statement. “We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule…just kidding, there’s no rules. They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think The Boys is nuts? Wait till you see this.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amazon has found a lot of success in animated shows in recent years. In addition to kid friendly offerings like Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, they recently brought the Robert Kirkman comic series Invincible to life as an animated show. That adaptation premiered earlier this year to critical and fan acclaim and was immediately renewed for two more seasons by Prime Video

Executive producers and writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg added, “Ever since we saw the animated film The Animatrix, a series of short animated films set in the universe of The Matrix, we’ve wanted to rip it off. Today that dream has come true.”

Diabolical is executive produced by Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. Diabolical is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

Diabolical marks the second spinoff from The Boys that has been ordered by Amazon. Another live-action show is in the works with Agent Carter alumni Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters set to serve as showrunners. The untitled show has already been given a series order at the streamer. It was previously reported that the series will be an “irreverent, R-rated series” that features young-adult superheroes as they “put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test” as they compete with each other to land contracts from Vought to fight crime in the best cities around the world. The series will also be taking its cues from the arc in the comic books that made fun of Marvel’s X-Men.