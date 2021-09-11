The Boys Season 3 Wraps Filming, Cast Celebrates Online

That’s a wrap on the production of Season 3 of The Boys. On Friday, the cast of the popular Amazon Prime television series took to social media to celebrate, with both Karl Urban (who plays Billy Butcher) and Jack Quaid (who plays Hughie) both thanking everyone involved for their hard work on the “next level” season of the series. Series newcomer Jensen Ackles, who plays Vought’s first superhero Soldier Boy in Season 23, also shared his own wrap video, though he drew an interesting parallel to the last day of shooting Season 3 of The Boys and the last day shooting his previous series, the wildly popular Supernatural (via Deadline).



Season 3 of The Boys is set to tell Soldier Boy’s story and, according to creator and showrunner Eric Kripke, will delve more into the history of how the world of The Boys arrives at the point in the larger storyline that it does.



“Season 3 delves a lot more into the history of how we got here through this character of Soldier Boy,” Kripke revealed to Vanity Fair previously. “We were able to dig into both the history of the country and also really look at toxic masculinity, and masculine roles, and what a sh-t-show that’s overall caused. This whole fu-cking, independent Marlboro man thing.”



Kripke also explained that Season 3 will up the ante, and previously said that there’s something that happens in the season premiere that may just be the craziest thing that anyone has ever done.



“Without giving away any spoilers, I was just in editing yesterday, and we’re doing something here in the season 3 premiere that is not only I think the craziest thing we’ve ever done, it’s got to be up there with the craziest thing anyone’s ever done,” Kripke said in an interview earlier this year. “Maybe it won’t work. Who knows? But I’m just so high on this gag that we’re pulling off. And it’s certainly something nobody has ever seen before, probably for good reason. So all that’s really exciting.”



The first two seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It’s unclear when the third season of the series will debut.



Are you looking forward to the third season of The Boys? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!