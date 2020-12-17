Discovery Channel Kicking Off the New Year With Natural History Marathon

✖

To say that 2020 has been a difficult year for people around the globe would be quite an understatement, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic seeing the entire world quarantining themselves in their homes in hopes of slowing its spread. As we head towards 2021, the Discovery Channel aims to remind people of how much joy and majesty the world still has to offer us with a marathon of natural history programming, while also hoping to ignite good fortune in viewers with a slate of Gold Rush programming. Check out the whole schedule of programming for the Discovery Channel on December 31st and January 1st below.

Per press release, "2021 is almost here and what better way to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome in a prosperous (one can hope) New Year than with gold and some of Discovery Channel’s most incredible natural history programming. In preparation for the launch of Discovery’s streaming service, discovery+ on January 4th, Discovery Channel will present a marathon of natural history programs starting at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 31st with North America, followed by the Emmy Award-nominated Serengeti, and Expedition Unknown. To kick off 2021, Discovery Channel will be airing an all-day marathon of Gold Rush starting at 9 a.m. ET on Friday, January 1st."

"Following the Gold Rush marathon, viewers can tune-in to a brand-new episode of Gold Rush and the series premiere of Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch at 10 p.m. ET on January 1st. The series follows Duane Ollinger and his 160-acre ranch, Blind Frog Ranch in Utah’s Uintah Basin. From Aztec treasure to caverns of gold and silver to lost Mormon mines, legends surround Blind Frog Ranch and treasure seekers have been drawn to the land for hundreds of years. After discovering a system of seven underground caves that run through his property, Duane is singularly focused on finding what’s hidden in them – no matter the cost. Duane and his crew will pull out all the stops – and heavy machinery – to find the treasure buried beneath Blind Frog Ranch, even if the land fights them every step of the way."

The schedule of programming is as follows:

Thursday, December 31st

North America - 9 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET

The seven-part series, North America turns the lens toward our diverse and tenacious continent and captures a land where life collides with hostile, untamed wilderness in the most diverse, deadly environment on Earth. The series takes viewers on a journey around the continent including the frigid Yukon Territory, the lush forests of Belize, the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the barren deserts of the American Southwest and reveals a hidden world where life -- ranging from the familiar to the exotic -- battles deep freezes, deadly fires, and explosive super storms. "Survival of the fittest" is truly the law here amid threatening terrain and ferocious weather.

Serengeti - 2 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET

From Emmy-winners Simon Fuller and John Downer, Serengeti is a six-part series that gives unrivaled access to one of the most pristine and unspoiled corners of Africa. Featuring a lush original score and narrated by Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, the series follows the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife including lions, zebras, baboons, and cheetahs over the course of a year. Collaborating for the first time, the team employed innovative filming techniques in some of Africa’s most treasured regions, painting the ultimate portrait of survival in Serengeti.

Expedition Unknown - 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET

With a passion for the unexplained and a thirst for adventure, host and Executive Producer Josh Gates and his Expedition Unknown crew traverse the globe investigating history's greatest legends and mysteries. The series chronicles Gates’ global adventures as he investigates iconic unsolved events, lost cities, buried treasures, and other puzzling stories. The audience is along for the ride as Josh goes to the ends of the Earth -- often ending up in some unlikely situations where he relies on his knowledge and ability to crack a joke along the way.

Friday, January 1st

Gold Rush Marathon - 9 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET

When a global pandemic shut down the world in March 2020, markets crashed and rocked the U.S. economy. However, with economic uncertainty comes great opportunity for those who can seize upon the moment. And in the goldfields across North America, the opportunity of a lifetime awaited as gold prices spiked to record highs and the price of fuel, a miner’s biggest expense, bottomed out. Seasoned gold miners, Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, and Rick Ness are joined by greenhorn miners including special forces veteran, Fred Lewis eager to forge their own destinies and gamble like never before in pursuit of the greatest payday of their lives. Once gold fever strikes, these crews will never give up.

Gold Rush - 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET

Parker returns to Alaska to prospect new ground and expand his empire. Rick digs deep for big gold in a cut he hopes will deliver the biggest weigh in of the season. Fred's crew member Johnny comes up with unique fix to their water problem.

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch - 10 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET

Duane Ollinger believes there’s a fortune of gold buried beneath his property, Blind Frog Ranch. But his land, in a remote corner of Utah, seems to be fighting him every step of the way. So this year, Duane’s not going to stop until he gets his hands on the gold – whatever the cost.

Tune in to the marathon starting at 9 a.m. ET on December 31st on the Discovery Channel.

