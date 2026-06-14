Canceled Comedy Show is a Surprise Hit on Netflix 5 Years After its Ending

This Hulu original has found its way to Netflix, becoming a massive streaming hit in the process—for the second time. It was well-loved on its initial run, with critics singing its praises from the first episode onward, but it seems that its second life on its home turf’s competition is bringing in a ton more views, easily landing the comedy the #5 spot on the platform’s Top 10 Most Watched list with millions of views.

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The series is called Shrill, and it stars Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, and Ian Owens in a relatable narrative that centers on Annie, a young, full-figured woman who, despite outside influence, wants to change her life without giving in to the societal pressure to change her body. Throughout the series, she juggles bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss, all while trying to get her career off the ground. It debuted in 2019, and while parts of it felt borderline revolutionary for the time, other parts felt like they took the easy way out, leaning into old tropes to check the box labeled “inclusive.” The good outweighed the bad, though, especially where the critics were concerned.

Shrill Had No Interest In Catering To Hollywood Perfection

And that in and of itself felt ahead of the curve, especially for a show that gained as much traction as it did. There’s an inherent sweetness to the story that doesn’t ever feel saccharine or fake—something that other series with plus-size leads, like Drop Dead Diva or Mike and Molly, tend to fall prey to. Instead, while it does fall flat in some places, Shrill mostly just feels relatable to the millennial experience, with a character that just happens to be plus-sized and doesn’t make it their entire personality; Annie is a whole person outside of her size, and her size doesn’t steal the spotlight from the journey that she’s on.

Critics enjoyed the show more than general audiences; it earned an 88% critics’ score compared to 65% from casual viewers. Critic Kimber Myers said, “Shrill would succeed just based on its witty dialogue and well-crafted characters; what truly sets it apart from anything else on TV is its unique perspective.” Though most loved the performances from the cast, especially Bryant and Adefope, the audience seemed less impressed with the show’s emphasis on modernity in terms of how society treats women’s bodies, with one saying, “Annie starts out as a meek and insecure girl who then transforms into a stubborn, abrasive, and somewhat selfish person. Furthermore, I didn’t find any of the lessons she learned throughout the series truly transformational or inspiring.”

Despite the differing opinions on the series and the way it chooses to handle tougher topics, it looks like Shrill has some serious staying power—especially if we’re going by viewership.

Will you be checking out Shrill now that it’s on Netflix? Let us know your thoughts about the series in the comments. And don’t forget to see what’s happening over at the ComicBook forum.