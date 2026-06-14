Netflix’s Masters of the Universe Season 3 Gets a Surprising Update (But It Will Frustrate Fans)

With Masters of the Universe back in the public eye thanks to its new live-action movie, many fans are wondering what might be coming next for the Netflix animated series and its chances for a third chapter. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook, writer Tim Sheridan had some news about the show. The new movie was a disappointment at the box office, but reviews have been largely positive, especially concerning the fan reaction. As for the Netflix adaptations, there has been some news released about what could be next for the series after the second season ended in 2024. This was Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Masters of the Universe: Revolution, and there had been little news about the series since that last season.

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Tim Sheridan, the writer of the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: The Wings of Fate comic book, said he knows about the status of the TV show. He said that there is a third season to that story that exists, but it hasn’t been optioned yet.

Will Masters of the Universe Return to Netflix?

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Sheridan said that there is no word on whether the third season will see the light of day, although he said that it does exist. “As I understand it, there is a third act to that story, as yet untold,” Sheridan said. “So who knows? You know, I always think it’s really a matter of if enough people ask for it. There’s a lot of ways to tell a story, and maybe that’ll get out there one of these days. If we don’t do it soon, you’re gonna see videos of Kevin, you know, telling that story of the third act on stage somewhere, you know.”

What Sheridan is talking about there is how Kevin Smith often tells his untold stories in his traveling stage show, which Sheridan said are always “the best videos to watch.” Smith is the one who came up with Masters of the Universe: Revelation alongside Netflix, and it was proposed to be a direct sequel to the classic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated series. Mark Hamill provided the voice of Skeletor, Chris Wood was He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar voiced Teela (replaced by Melissa Benoist for Revolution), and Lena Headey was Evil-Lyn. Smith served as the showrunner, and the first two seasons, released in three parts (July 2021, November 2021, and January 2024), had 15 episodes.

The second season, titled Masters of the Universe: Revolution, ended with He-Man abolishing Eternia’s monarchy and setting up a new democracy, with Andra intending to become its first elected leader. He-Man and Teela decided to develop their relationship, while Evil-Lyn joined the ranks of Zodiac’s Cosmic Enforcers, and Horde Prime’s servant Despara recovered Hordak’s body and worked on his resurrection. It left room for a new storyline, but it doesn’t sound like it will arrive soon. However, as Sheridan said, if they don’t do something soon with the third Masters of the Universe season, expect Kevin Smith to reveal all his plans the next time he hits the road on a new comedy tour.

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