Disney Celebrates 35 Years of TV Animation With DuckTales, Gravity Falls, and More

For over three decades now, Disney Television Animation has brought countless memorable series to life, entertaining generations with many hit series. From classic shows like Gummy Bears, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, andDarkwing Duck; to newer favorites like Gravity Falls and Phineas and Ferb; and children-focused programs like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Puppy Dog Pals; the animated arm of Disney‘s serialized shows have created diehard fans of all ages, from all walks of life.

Now Disney Television Animation is celebrating the 35th anniversary, releasing a brand new video that showcases the incredible legacy of the division and their many iconic creations. Check it out in the video player above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fan-favorite shows from Disney Television Animation will get a new life with the launch of the Disney+ streaming service. Shows like Darkwing Duck, Gargoyles, and the current library of Disney Channel shows will be available when it launches on November 12th.

There’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to the new streaming service, and a lot of that has to do with Disney’s vast library of animated shows. Read below to learn more about Disney Television Animation:

“Established in November 1984, Disney Television Animation is an industry leader in the creation of animated television for preschoolers, kids and tweens across Disney-branded channels and platforms. The animation studio is home to hit television series including “DuckTales,” “Phineas and Ferb,” “Gravity Falls,” “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,” “Sofia the First,” “Elena of Avalor” and the “Mickey Mouse” shorts. Born from the single greatest animation legacy in the world, DTVA is a creative community of visual storytellers who celebrate and embrace the magic of Disney. The Studio is a flourishing creative environment and the place to be for the creative community, animation veterans and new talent alike. Its content delivers heartfelt storytelling that centers on comedy, fantastical wish fulfillment, relatable and surprising characters and worlds, and authentic and inclusive stories that matter.”