Disney Channel Fan-Favorite Animated Series Gets Season 2 Trailer

A Disney Channel animated favorite is coming back for Season 2. This week it was announced that The Ghost and Molly McGee would be premiering on the network in April. Collider reports that April 1 will be the big day on Disney Channel and you can catch the animated series on Disney+ the next day. The exclusive trailer that the network released showed off how things are changing for Molly and Scratch in this new season. For one, there's some nw neighbors in town. But, the problem for our favorite duo is that they're ghost hunters and Molly might have a crush brewing. The Ghost and Molly McGee might also be teasing some adventures in the Ghost World as well. Check out the trailer for yourself down below!

Rollin Bishop managed to speak to creator Bill Motz for Comicbook.com around when the series premiered. "So as I recall it, and this was a number of years ago, but Bob came back, I think it was from a trip, and he was like, 'I have this idea.' And it essentially was that curse scene you see in the first episode of the supernatural entity putting this curse on this optimistic young girl," Motz began. "And you think that, 'Haha, he's just ruined her life.' And she pivots it to, "No, no, no, this is great. You're going to do everything I do and go everywhere I go. That makes you a best friend." And he realizes, 'Oh no, I didn't curse her. She cursed me.' So that idea just struck us as being really funny and fun and full of potential."

"And the more we were diving into it, the more we realized it was our own friendship. I tend to be the wild-eyed optimist extrovert prone to some magical thinking," he continued. "And Bob tends to be the grumpy pessimistic introvert who, everything is a little suspect, maybe. And what was fun about that was, it's not just that that's a value judgment of that's good and that's bad. It was, we've been friends for 30 years, so we've shaped each other."

"And Bob's taught me some healthy boundaries, and good parameters, and that maybe a little healthy skepticism isn't such a bad thing, and the value of saying no to something, maybe," Motz added. "And I think I have also been a bit of a positive influence for Bob to open up a little more, give people maybe a second chance, maybe take in what life has to offer a little more. And so we are better people because of our friendship. And I'm hoping that the audience will see that Molly and Scratch also better people, both of them, for their friendship."

What Is The Ghost And Molly McGee About?

Disney has a synopsis for the latest show right here: "Tween optimist Molly McGee lives to make the world a better place, fix what has gone wrong, and spread joy! Meanwhile, cantankerous ghost Scratch lives to make the world a worse place, break what has gone right, and spread misery. When a curse from Scratch backfires, he finds himself forever bound to Molly. Despite that, Scratch and Molly form an unlikely friendship that guides each of them through the ups and downs of their respective worlds!"

