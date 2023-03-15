American Born Chinese Reveals New Disney+ Poster

American Born Chinese has a brand new poster ahead of the show's release on Disney+. The platform has been hyping the series for a while now. Things got even more interesting as one of the series' biggest stars, Michelle Yeoh captured Oscar gold last weekend. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton actually had some thoughts about bringing this story to Disney+. American Born Chinese is adapted from a graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang. We're still a little ways away from the May 24th release date. But, it should be a fun ride check out the poster from artist James Jean down below!

In the new series, we explore the story of Jin Wang, a "normal" teenager trying to juggle his high school social life with his home life. After Jin meets a foreign student on the first day of a new school year, his world gets flipped upside down as our hero is dropped right smack in the middle of a battle between Chinese mythological gods.

(Photo: Disney+/James Jean)

Excitement For American Born Chinese on Disney+

"Reading Kelvin's riveting adaptation of Gene's incredible novel had me laughing and crying and jumping out of my chair on every page," director Destin Daniel Cretton previously told the press. "I feel deeply connected to the characters in this story and the brilliant team bringing it to life. This show is going to be unlike anything we've experienced on TV, and I can't wait for the world to see what we're cooking up."

"Gene Luen Yang's book is a staple in American literature, and deeply important to a whole generation of readers," executive producer Kelvin Yu continued. "Destin and Melvin are storytellers working at the highest level imaginable. It's all so exciting and so humbling to be a part of."

"I'm stunned that people are still reading it," Yang told the media last year. "I was actually just in Boston a month ago talking about this book, and in a lot of ways I feel very fortunate for the support that I get from teachers, librarians, and comic book fans. I did not expect this when I first did that book. With the show specifically, I think one of the challenging parts, but it's also one of the most meaningful parts of the show, is thinking through how the conversation about Asian America has changed from the publication of the book until now?"

American Born Chinese debuts May 24th on Disney+.

Are you excited for the new Disney+ series? Let us know down in the comments!