Disney+ Finally Streaming New Star Wars Season Fans Have Been Asking For

Nearly 50 years after Star Wars first transported sci-fi fans to a galaxy far, far away, the Star Wars universe is still growing on the big and small screen, and one of the best Star Wars TV shows just returned for a new season. Lucasfilm first brought the epic space opera to TVs in the 1980s with Star Wars: Droids and has continued to expand the franchise over the decades in shows like The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, and Skeleton Crew. As fans await the upcoming movies The Mandalorian and Grogu and Star Wars: Starfighter, they can dive back into the franchise with Season 3 of a hit series now streaming on Disney+.

On October 29th, all nine episodes of Star Wars: Visions Season 3 dropped on Disney+. The animated series celebrates the mythos of Star Wars through a collection of self-contained animated short films set in, or inspired by, the Star Wars universe. Season 3 features nine brand-new shorts from various Japanese anime studios, including David Production, Kamikaze Douga, and TRIGGER. The new season also continues storylines from Season 1, including “The Duel,” “The Village Bride,” and “The Ninth Jedi.”

Star Wars: Visions Is One of the Best Titles from the Disney Era

Star Wars: Visions is a breath of fresh air in a decades-spanning franchise and one of the best titles to come from the franchise’s Disney-owned era. The series is a deep dive into the franchise that is unconstrained from the main story, introducing audiences to fresh characters, settings, and themes, and serves as a sandbox for filmmakers to tell stories that are wildly different from the main saga. In Star Wars: Visions, a Jedi can form a rock and roll band and droids can dream of becoming Jedis.

More than just allowing full narrative creativity, Star Wars: Visions is also one of the most visually experimental titles in the Star Wars franchise. Each short film is created by a different animation studio, allowing the series to push the boundaries of what a Star Wars story can look like and creating a series where every episode is visually exciting and unique. The series has been well-received by viewers and audiences alike and holds an average 98% critic score and 64% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it among the best-rated shows in the Star Wars franchise. Its second season even earned a rare 100% perfect critic score.

