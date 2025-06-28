10 Best Episodes Of Star Wars TV Ranked

While the Skywalker Saga captured our imaginations on the big screen, the Star Wars universe has expanded and deepened through its television series. From animated epics that fill in critical gaps and explore beloved characters further to live-action dramas that push the boundaries of what Star Wars can be, TV has become an indispensable part of the galaxy far, far away. These shows have not only delivered thrilling action and emotional character arcs, but have also enriched the lore, connecting crucial elements and providing new perspectives on the struggle between good and evil. Choosing the best of the best is a daunting task, as so many episodes stand out. But certain episodes have left an indelible mark and fully embody what Star Wars television has to offer.

Prepare to journey through some of the most impactful and memorable moments in recent Star Wars history.

10) Star Wars Rebels ‒ “Twin Suns” (Season 3, Episode 20)

“Twin Suns” delivers a climactic and long-awaited confrontation that brings a pivotal character arc to an end. After years of speculation and anticipation, this episode finally brings Obi-Wan Kenobi face-to-face with Darth Maul on Tatooine. The desolate desert setting is a metaphor for both of their lives and the loneliness and tragedy they have faced, culminating in a swift but impactful duel. It’s a testament to the power of character development that such a brief fight could carry so much emotional weight, marking the definitive end of one of Star Wars’ most enduring rivalries.

The episode isn’t just about the clash of lightsabers; it’s about two characters whose destinies have been intertwined for decades, leaving a trail of death and pain in their wake. Maul’s desperate search for Kenobi, fueled by a lifetime of hatred and obsession, meets Kenobi’s serene, almost resigned acceptance of his role as Luke’s guardian. The ending, with Kenobi cradling a dying Maul and promising that Luke is the answer, offers a moment of heartbreaking mercy and understanding. The end to Maul and Obi-Wan’s rivalry is a commentary on the cyclic nature of vengeance and the possibility of finding peace, even in death.

9) Star Wars Rebels ‒ “A World Between Worlds” (Season 4, Episode 13)

“A World Between Worlds” is a groundbreaking and mind-bending episode that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible within the Star Wars universe. Ezra Bridger discovers a mystical plane that exists outside of conventional time and space, allowing him to observe and potentially alter past and future events. This episode features one of the most unexpected and impactful returns in the series, as Ezra is given the opportunity to save Ahsoka Tano from her apparent death at the hands of Darth Vader on Malachor in “Twilight of the Apprentice.”

The episode is a dense exploration of destiny, choice, and the consequences of altering established timelines. It introduces a concept that redefines the scope of the Force, offering glimpses into moments both familiar and new. The visual storytelling is superb, creating a sense of ethereal mystery and immense power. “A World Between Worlds” is not only a thrilling adventure but a significant lore-expanding entry that continues to spark discussion and speculation among fans about its implications for the broader Star Wars lore.

8) Star Wars: Ahsoka ‒ “Shadow Warrior” (Season 1, Episode 5)

“Shadow Warrior” is a groundbreaking episode that creates the emotional core to the Ahsoka series, largely due to the unexpected and highly anticipated return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. This episode plunges Ahsoka Tano into the mysterious World Between Worlds, a mystical plane of the Force that transcends time and space. Here, she confronts her past, specifically her complex and often painful relationship with her former master, Anakin, who happens to look the same as he did during the Clone Wars.

The brilliance of this episode lies in its masterful use of flashbacks and the emotional weight carried by the interactions between Anakin and a younger Ahsoka. It’s a powerful exploration of Ahsoka’s guilt, her choices, and the lasting impact of the Clone Wars on both her and Anakin. For fans who have followed Ahsoka and Anakin’s journey since Star Wars: The Clone Wars, seeing crucial moments from animation brought to life in live-action was an unexpected and emotional treat. Christensen’s return is not just fan service; it’s a vital piece of the puzzle that allows Ahsoka to process her trauma and ultimately choose her path forward, reaffirming her identity and legacy as a true Jedi.

7) Star Wars Rebels ‒ “Jedi Night” (Season 4, Episode 10)

“Jedi Night” is a heart-wrenching episode that irrevocably alters the course of Star Wars Rebels and the greater Star Wars galaxy as a whole. It marks the tragic end of Kanan Jarrus’ journey, delivering an emotional gut punch that is difficult to watch, even during rewatches. The episode puts the Ghost crew on a desperate mission to rescue Hera Syndulla, who is held captive by the Empire on Lothal. The tension is palpable as Kanan, having recently lost his sight and embraced his destiny, prepares for what feels like (and turns out to be) a final, heroic act.

The climax of the episode, Kanan’s self-sacrifice to save his friends from an exploding fuel depot, is one of the most powerful and beautifully animated sequences in Star Wars history. His final moments, bathed in the blinding light of the explosion as his clouded eyes clear, allowing him to see his family once more, are a testament to his unwavering love, devotion, and dedication. It’s a moment of heroism and deeply felt loss that cements Kanan’s legacy as a true Jedi Knight and one of the most important figures in the Rebellion.

6) Andor ‒ “Who Are You?” (Season 2, Episode 8)

“Who Are You?” is an episode that Andor, and Star Wars media as a whole, has been building up to for years. In 2017, Season 3, Episode 18 of Star Wars Rebels — “Secret Cargo” — depicted Mon Mothma’s escape from Coursuant after denouncing the Empire and Palpatine following the unseen events of the Ghorman Massacre. “Who Are You?” finally shows the massacre in question, a moment for which the entire season set the stage. Over the course of a year, the rebels on Ghorman had been building their network in an attempt to escape Imperial occupation. Meanwhile, the Empire was slowly manipulating the situation on the ground to force the innocent and peacefully protesting citizens into an all out war zone.

Cassian Andor finds himself in the middle of the chaos, only having arrived on Ghorman hours earlier on a mission to assassinate ISB official Dedra Meero. As blameless victims are mowed down by stormtroopers and KX-series security droids, Syril Karn spots Cassian and ferociously attacks him, leading to an all out brawl between the two. At the moment Syril gets the upper hand, Cassian deals a crushing blow by asking Syril — a man who obsessed over capturing Cassian for years — “who are you?” The episode is truly harrowing, both emotionally and visually, marking one of the most brutal Imperial campaigns in all of Star Wars.

5) Andor ‒ “Welcome to the Rebellion” (Season 2, Episode 9)

Following directly on the heels of the Ghorman Massacre, “Welcome to the Rebellion” is yet another episode that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, as Mon Mothma takes center stage to openly denounce the Empire for genocide. Mon’s scathing, impassioned speech within the Imperial Senate is a public act of defiance that risks everything she holds dear. But it is a moment she had prepared for, knowing she could no longer operate from the shadows and had to become the face of the Rebellion. Every word she utters tightens the noose around her neck and leaves Imperial agents scrambling to find any means to stop her.

Following her speech, in which she directly called Emperor Palpatine “evil,” the episode amps the stakes up even more than imaginable, as Mon’s new goal is simply to survive and escape Coruscant with Cassian Andor’s help. The urgency of their plight paints a vivid picture of just how high the stakes are, solidifying Mon Mothma as a central, irreplaceable figure in the Rebel Alliance. “Welcome to the Rebellion” expertly brings to life the sacrifices and bravery that genuine rebellion demands.

4) Star Wars: Andor ‒ “One Way Out” (Season 1, Episode 10)

When it comes to Andor, differentiating between “best” episodes is a matter of splitting hairs. “One Way Out” stands out as a masterclass in tension, despair, and the awakening of collective resistance. The episode is primarily set within the brutal Imperial prison on Narkina 5, where Cassian Andor and his fellow inmates are forced into relentless, soul-crushing labor. The growing realization among the prisoners that the Empire always intended to kill them in the end, coupled with the horrific fate of those who failed their labor quotas, creates an unbearable pressure cooker environment that slowly but surely builds towards an explosive climax.

The brilliance of this episode lies in its meticulous pacing and the raw and unforgettable performances, particularly Andy Serkis as Kino Loy. His iconic rallying cry — “one way out!” — galvanizes the prisoners, transforming desperate individuals into a unified, defiant force. The prison break itself is not just an action sequence; it’s a visceral, desperate fight for freedom, a powerful metaphor for the galaxy’s burgeoning rebellion against Imperial cruelty. It’s an emotionally charged, thrilling experience that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Andor, keeping viewers on bated breath until the very end.

3) Star Wars Rebels ‒ “Twilight of the Apprentice” (Season 2, Episode 22)

“Twilight of the Apprentice” is widely regarded as one of the most intense episodes in all of Star Wars Rebels. This two-part feature-length finale brings Kanan, Ezra, and Ahsoka to Malachor, a Sith world steeped in dark side energy, in search of ancient knowledge. What they find instead is a devastating confrontation with Maul, who attempts to manipulate Ezra and blinds Kanan after double crossing everyone. However, it is the long-awaited reunion and clash between Ahsoka Tano and her former master, Anakin Skywalker, who has become Darth Vader, that sets “Twilight of the Apprentice” apart. The gloomy and foreboding atmosphere of Malachor perfectly sets the stage for the dark events that unfold.

The duel between Vader and Ahsoka is emotionally charged and truly heartbreaking, revealing the depth of their tragic bond. While Vader taunts that he “destroyed” Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka vows to avenge the master she loved. When Ahsoka manages to break half of Vader’s helmet apart, revealing Anakin’s scarred face beneath the armor, it is a truly iconic moment — one that was even replicated in live-action in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. The fierce battle culminates in Ahsoka’s apparent sacrifice to allow Ezra and Kanan to escape. This episode not only delivers thrilling action but also explores themes of loss, redemption, and the enduring scars of the Clone Wars.

2) Star Wars: The Clone Wars ‒ “The Phantom Apprentice” (Season 7, Episode 10)

“The Phantom Apprentice” is a deeply unsettling chapter in Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘ final arc, leading directly into the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. This episode ratchets up the tension of the relentless Siege of Mandalore, focusing on Ahsoka Tano’s relentless pursuit of the man behind the chaos: Maul. This episode builds up the sense of dread to near critical levels and puts the true destructive power of the dark side on display, as Maul reveals his chilling foresight regarding Darth Sidious’ plans and Anakin Skywalker’s inevitable fall.

The centerpiece of the episode, however, is the breathtaking lightsaber duel between Ahsoka and Maul, a beautifully choreographed and emotionally charged fight for the very soul of Mandalore. The animation is stunning, capturing every nuanced movement and the power wielded by Jedi and Sith. In fact, Dave Filoni and the production team used trained stunt actors (one of whom was Ray Park, the original Darth Maul from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace) to physically perform the battle for motion capture, ensuring that the animated final product would be as high stakes as it needed to be in that moment. “The Phantom Apprentice” serves as a sad reminder of the impending doom for the Jedi and the Republic, setting a somber tone for the series’ conclusion.

1. Star Wars: The Mandalorian ‒ “Chapter 16: The Rescue” (Season 2)

“Chapter 16: The Rescue” stands above the other magnificent episodes as a special achievement in Star Wars television, delivering an unparalleled blend of thrilling action, emotional stakes, and a jaw-dropping surprise that sent ripples through the fandom. The episode follows Din Djarin and his assembled team, including the (other) Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze, on a desperate mission to rescue Grogu from Moff Gideon’s Imperial cruiser. Bo has another goal — retrieve the Darksaber from Gideon in order to unite the scattered Mandalorians to rebuild their culture and society. The tension is palpable from the outset, as the unlikely alliance faces overwhelming odds to protect the innocent and loveable foundling.

The episode’s climax is an all-time jawdropper: just as all hope seems lost, a single X-wing arrives, carrying none other than Luke Skywalker in all his young New Republic glory. From the moment his green lightsaber ignited, the shrouded and robed Jedi cut his way through Dark Troopers with ease, leaving viewers on the edge of their seat, waiting for the confirmation of the Jedi behind the mist. The moment Luke steps through the cockpit door and lowers his hood is truly a stunning reveal that went way beyond fan service. The emotional weight of Luke taking Grogu to begin his Jedi training, and Din Djarin removing his helmet to allow Grogu to see his face for the first time during a heartfelt farewell, provides a poignant and unforgettable conclusion, cementing this episode as a defining moment not just for The Mandalorian, but for the entire Star Wars saga.