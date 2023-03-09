Disney Gargoyles NECA Ultimate David Xanatos Figure Pre-Orders Are Live

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

NECA's lineup of Ultimate action figures based on Disney's '90s animated series Gargoyles rolls on with the addition of the villainous billionaire David Xanatos, which makes sense following the addition of the Steel Clan Robot back in January. These figures follow Goliath, Hudson, Brooklyn, Thailog, Demona, Bronx, and Broadway in the collection, and you can find details about all of the figures below. Note that US shipping is free on orders $59+ at Entertainment Earth and you'll get 10% off in-stock items when you shop through our exclusive link.

The David Xanatos Gargoyles figure from NECA includes interchangeable heads and hands, Eye of Odin necklace, laser blaster with attachable blast effect, and a floppy disc. You'll also get a set of folded wings for NECA's Demona action figure, so you'll probably want to pick that one up if you haven't already. The figure is priced at $37.99, and available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth.

Gargoyles Ultimate Steel Clan Robot 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($37.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Ruthless businessman David Xanatos created the Steel Clan robots in the image of the Gargoyles to be his personal army. This impressively large figure stands over 8-inches tall and includes gauntlet blasters, attachable thruster blasts, and interchangeable hands. Also features bendable tail and open and closed wings."

Gargoyles Ultimate Broadway 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($37.99) Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "One of the rookery trio (alongside Brooklyn and Lexington), Broadway is many things: optimist, food enthusiast, and cinephile. This Ultimate Broadway figure is fully articulated, and comes with interchangeable heads, interchangeable hands, axe and mace that combine into a larger weapon, meat, popcorn, and more".

Gargoyles Ultimate Bronx 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($37.99) Order at Entertainment Earth – In-stock items save 10% with ComicBook.com exclusive link: "This Ultimate Bronx figure is fully articulated, and comes with interchangeable heads, meat accessory, and folded wings for NECA's Goliath action figure (Goliath sold separately)."

Gargoyles Ultimate Demona 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($37.99): Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "The clan's nemesis Demona joins the Ultimate line in 7-inch scale, with a wingspan of 18-inches! The figure features full articulation, including on wings and tail, and comes with plenty of accessories: particle beam weapon, bazooka, Grimorum Arcanorum book that opens, and interchangeable heads and hands."

Gargoyles Ultimate Brooklyn 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($37.99): Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: "Although sometimes cynical and hot-headed, Brooklyn has matured into a level-headed leader who puts his clan ahead of everything else. This Ultimate Brooklyn figure is fully articulated, and comes with interchangeable heads, hands, broadsword, torn pages, and sunglasses (because they're cool)."

Gargoyles Ultimate Hudson 7-Inch Scale Action Figure ($37.99) – Order at Entertainment Earth: "Hudson was once the leader of this group of gargoyles, until he chose Goliath as his replacement. Although blind in one eye, Hudson is still a cunning fighter and a source of much wisdom (especially about Celebrity Hockey). The figure is fully articulated, including poseable wings and tail, and comes with interchangeable roaring head, sword, and multiple hands".

As for the Thailog figure, it measures 8-inches tall with an enormous 16-inch wingspan. It's fully articulated down to the wings and tail, and comes with accessories like briefcase with removable money, a flare gun, flare shooting effect, and 3 sets of interchangeable hands.The Gargoyles Ultimate Thailog 7-inch scale action figure is available to order here on Amazon for $34.81 and the Goliath figure is is currently available here at Walmart for $37.99.

Disney's Gargoyles animated series about ancient stone creatures that come to life at night and protect modern-day New York City ran for only a few seasons, but that was enough to earn it a solid cult classic status. The show being available on Disney+ has brought it to a new legion of fans, and there are plenty who would love to see it come back to life in some way. That includes Moon Knight writer Beau DeMayo:

"I was probably more excited, and this'll probably get me fired, I was more excited to watch Gargoyles when Disney+ dropped than any other show on there," DeMayo said. "I was like, oh, I'm watching Gargoyles as soon as that drops. But that was my stuff growing up. It's strange, I'm a fanboy and I just go where the winds take me. Because the thing is is like, from an outside perspective, yes, what I do is really cool and awesome. But at the end of the day, it is a job and there are bills to pay. So I've just been lucky to land that stuff that pays the bills, that I love."

All three seasons of Gargoyles are now streaming on Disney+.