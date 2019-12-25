Disney Christmas Day Parade: What Time It Starts and How to Watch

It took some time, but December has pulled through for millions today. All month, the anticipation continued to rise for Christmas, and the day has come! From family dinners to well-wrapped gifts, there is plenty to celebrate today, and Disney Parks wants to make your holiday even more magical. Today, the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Parade will go down, and you can catch the event on TV if you’d like.

Earlier today, ABC gave fans instructions on how to tune in for the event. The parade will be aired on TV starting at 10:00 am EST and run for two full hours. You can see the parade on ABC or through the ABC app.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year, the event promises to be a real special treat. It will be hosted by Matthew Morrison, Emma Bunton, and Jesse Palmer. Marsai Martin from the hit show black-ish will join the hosts was a special guest alongside JD. McCrary, the voice of young Simba from Disney’s Lion King.

“Presented from Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California, the show features the Christmas Day Parade down Main Street U.S.A., heartwarming stories and amazing celebrity performances. Among the exclusive Disney Parks sneak peeks planned for this special are Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida in spring 2020 and Disneyland Park in California in the future, plus Avengers Campus coming to Disney California Adventure Park in California in 2020,” ABC shared with fans.

“Viewers will also get a special look at “the most magical flight on earth”: the newly opened Disney Skyliner gondola system, connecting Walt Disney World Resort guests to two Disney theme parks and four resorts, including the new Disney’s Riviera Resort, opening Dec. 16.”

Of course, the holiday parade will feature a slew of performances. Sting is slated to play alongside Shaggy, Pentatonix, Ingrid Michaelson, Portugal, The Man, and more.

Will you be watching the parade to celebrate Christmas today? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!