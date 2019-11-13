Disney+ Users Frustrated Over Major Missing Feature

Disney+ has now been live for more than 24 hours and new users are mostly loving the new streaming service. The majority of the Star Wars and Marvel Studios catalogues are now housed in one place, along with some brand new content like The Mandalorian. Even older cartoons like Gargoyles, Darkwing Duck, and Recess are getting new viewers with the launch of Disney+. While there is a lot to love about the new service, including it’s easy-to-use interface, it’s still missing one major component, and fans are already flooding social media with their frustrations.
Unlike Netflix, Hulu, and pretty much every other streaming service, Disney+ doesn’t have any kind of “continue watching” feature. If you’re binging a show and decide to turn your device off, there’s no convenient list telling you where you left off when you return. At the moment, all you can do is head to the search bar and return to the movie or series homepage and start from there. If you leave in the middle of a movie or episode, Disney+ will begin that title right where you stopped watching, but there’s nothing telling you which title it was.
Say you’re on the fourth season of The Simpsons, a show with 30 total seasons on Disney+, and you decide to go to bed after an episode. When you get back on Disney+ the next day, you’ll have to figure out which episode you watched last, because Disney+ won’t tell you.
What’s even more frustrating for some folks is that the “continue watching” feature was present in the first couple of hours of the Disney+ launch, but disappeared when all of the other login issues started appearing. Perhaps this means that the feature was designed to be on the service and ended up getting broken during all of the launch issues. If that’s the case, the feature will probably reappear at some point in the near future.
That said, the feature isn’t available at this time, and it’s really starting to ruffle some feathers on Twitter.
Pretty Ridiculous
It’s pretty ridiculous that #DisneyPlus launched with no “Continue Watching” section of the homepage. Like, you’re gonna be a ‘Netflix-killer’ but you don’t even copy the basic user-friendly functions of #Netflix??? 🤨🤨🤨— Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) November 13, 2019
Can’t Find it
Maybe I’m just dumb and can’t find it, but I really think @disneyplus needs to add a “continue watching” feature on the main screen so I can find my current episode of Boy Meets World without searching through all of the episodes, or continue watching my movie the following day.— Jakob Flakob (@jflako12) November 13, 2019
One Wish
Only thing I wish @disneyplus had was a continue watching category like Netflix has so I can have a list of what I was watching right there. Other than that I am in LOVE with it!— Christian (@Jasonbourne551) November 13, 2019
Have to Find Things Again
This Gif Perfectly describes the #DisneyPlus user interface.— PrometheusRisesAgain (@prometheus50K) November 13, 2019
Watchlist doesn’t separate movies & tv shows
Doesn’t have a continue watching section . You have to find what you were watching on the watchlist & resume.
Everything doesn’t have a trailer, including mcu movies. pic.twitter.com/YVeH2dSz8U
You Forgot
Hey @DisneyPlus … You forgot the “Continue watching” section 😞 and My watchlist doesn’t sync across the different platforms I use. I have to add on both my mobile and console. @DisneyPlusHelp— WickedxSplitrr (@TooBlownToKare) November 13, 2019
Question
#DisneyPlus question:— Billy Business (@billyapatterson) November 13, 2019
Is there a “Continue Watching” feature? I started watching a movie last night and when I open the app up, I can’t seem to find where to continue where we left off
Am I missing it? Don’t tell me they left out the most basic, fundamental feature… pic.twitter.com/Xgf0qMbatz
Every Damn Time
is disney plus gonna have a “continue watching” section or am i gonna have to search in my watchlist every damn time— 𝗺𝗶𝗮 ✪ 𝗺𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗺 🎈 (@xspideyxsoldier) November 12, 2019
Cool and All
Yeah, @disneyplus is cool and all, but where’s the “Continue Watching” feature?— Conor4EA (@conor_fourrier) November 13, 2019
Things I Wished it Had
things I wish Disney+ had:— The Minority Gay (@theminoritygay) November 13, 2019
– recently watched
– continue watching
– thumbs up/down feature
– suggestions
– trending for each of the five ‘channels’
– ability to add to my watchlist from just the thumbnail pic
Hard to Watch Seasons
#DisneyPlus needs a continue watching… hard to watch seasons especially if you don’t finish an episode. @disneyplus— Hey Arnold! (@ogpanda23) November 13, 2019