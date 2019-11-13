Disney+ Users Frustrated Over Major Missing Feature

TV Shows

Disney+ has now been live for more than 24 hours and new users are mostly loving the new streaming service. The majority of the Star Wars and Marvel Studios catalogues are now housed in one place, along with some brand new content like The Mandalorian. Even older cartoons like Gargoyles, Darkwing Duck, and Recess are getting new viewers with the launch of Disney+. While there is a lot to love about the new service, including it’s easy-to-use interface, it’s still missing one major component, and fans are already flooding social media with their frustrations.

Unlike Netflix, Hulu, and pretty much every other streaming service, Disney+ doesn’t have any kind of “continue watching” feature. If you’re binging a show and decide to turn your device off, there’s no convenient list telling you where you left off when you return. At the moment, all you can do is head to the search bar and return to the movie or series homepage and start from there. If you leave in the middle of a movie or episode, Disney+ will begin that title right where you stopped watching, but there’s nothing telling you which title it was.

Say you’re on the fourth season of The Simpsons, a show with 30 total seasons on Disney+, and you decide to go to bed after an episode. When you get back on Disney+ the next day, you’ll have to figure out which episode you watched last, because Disney+ won’t tell you.

What’s even more frustrating for some folks is that the “continue watching” feature was present in the first couple of hours of the Disney+ launch, but disappeared when all of the other login issues started appearing. Perhaps this means that the feature was designed to be on the service and ended up getting broken during all of the launch issues. If that’s the case, the feature will probably reappear at some point in the near future.

That said, the feature isn’t available at this time, and it’s really starting to ruffle some feathers on Twitter.

Hard to Watch Seasons

