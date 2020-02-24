Disney+ Cuts Subscription Prices in United Kingdom

Disney+ is looking to become the next big thing in streaming, and the service has already come a long way in that regard. Following its debut last year, Disney+ has racked in millions of users thanks to its eclectic catalog and original series like The Mandalorian. Soon, this service will make its way across the ocean to Europe, and it seems Disney is celebrating the arrival with one impressive deal.

Yes, that is right. If you want to get Disney+ on the cheap and happen to live in the United Kingdom or Europe, then there is a deal you need to know about. You can sign up for the service now ahead of its March debut and get an annual subscription for ten pounds off.

Not long ago, the official Disney+ took to its UK page to share the good news. “If signing up is inevitable. Take advantage of the limited time offer of Disney Plus – only £49.99 for a year.

Sign up at Disney Plus. Start streaming March 24.”

If signing up is… inevitable. Take advantage of the limited time offer of #DisneyPlus – only £49.99 for a year.

Of course, fans were happy to see the little Thanos nod in the announcement, but the real Disney magic came with the discount. Usually, an annual subscription for Disney+ would cost £59.99 but its debut will be discounted. Netizens can get a one-year plan for just £49.99 and enjoy all sorts of content for a full year before the cost normalizes in March 2021.

Of course, fans in the U.S. wish they could get a discount next month too, but they got plenty of chances before the service went live last year. Currently, you can sign up for Disney+ and pay either $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. You can also bundle the streaming service with Hulu and ESPN+ for an additional fee which will certainly please cord-cutters everywhere.

Currently, there is no word on what the content line up will look like for Disney+ in the UK. Fans are expecting the service to contain hits such as The Mandalorian but individual licensing agreements could cause Disney+ to have a slightly different catalog overseas.

Are you surprised by this subscription slash? Have you tuned into Disney+ yet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!