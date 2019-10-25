Disney+ Orders Puppet Talk Show From Jim Henson Co.

The exclusive Disney streaming service, Disney+, is set to launch in just a couple of weeks, with a packed library of fan-favorite titles and an exciting slate of original programs on the way. The Jim Henson Company was supposed to be producing a new Muppets revival as a part of that original slate but the project was scrapped last month due to creative issues. Fortunately for all of the Henson fans out there, Disney+ has another puppet series up its sleeve, one that’s much stranger than The Muppets.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ has handed a straight to series order to Earth to Ned, a late night talk show hosted by an alien puppet. The alien, Ned, and his lieutenant will interview celebrity guests on the show that will stream exclusively on Disney+.

Here’s the Jim Henson Co. and Disney’s description of Earth to Ned:

“The comedy follows Ned, a blue-skinned alien and his lieutenant Cornelius, who were sent to scout Earth for an eventual invasion — but instead became obsessed with popular culture. Now, they host a talk show, broadcast from the bridge of their spaceship hidden deep underground, where they interview our most precious commodity — celebrities — to talk about Ned’s current pop culture obsessions. Ned will be bringing real-life celebrity guests to his ship from across the known universe and interviewing them, late-night talk show style, in hopes of producing the ultimate talk show — making Ned a celebrity and putting him further off mission. And the more Ned learns about our human culture, the more obsessed he becomes.”

“Disney has a long history of giving audiences a glimpse at faraway lands and bringing new talent into the spotlight. We believe Ned is next in line,” said Dan Silver, VP of unscripted originals at Disney+. “We’re lucky to have the talents of the Jim Henson Co. and the folks at Marwar Junction Productions helping Ned, Cornelius, BETI and the Clods to execute and fully realize their vision. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank Ned for promising to entertain us, rather than destroy us all.”

There is no word yet when Earth to Ned will actually premiere on Disney+, though the service itself launches on November 12th.

