Disney+ Reportedly Planning Mickey Mouse Event

Disney+ is reportedly planning a Mickey Mouse event on the streaming platform. Streamer has the scoop on a big feature being added to the service in the future. A quick study of the code behind-the-scenes renders a picture of something big coming soon. It could be live-streaming broadcasts, or it could be a massive celebration of Mickey through various TV shows and movies featuring the flagship character. At any rate, something is lurking in the near distance for the company. Now, Disney has not announced anything at this time, but fans are freely speculating what this could bring. Everyone is assuming that it would have to be a large initiative if they're tying things to the biggest character in the company's history.

In other recent news surrounding Disney, they just named Dana Walden as Chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content. She previously worked under Peter Rice, but will be leading the charge for multiple verticals including ABC News, Hulu, FX, Disney Television Studios, and ABC Entertainment. Here's how CEO Bob Chapek described the move in a release.

"Dana is a dynamic, collaborative leader and cultural force who in just three years has transformed our television business into a content powerhouse that consistently delivers the entertainment audiences crave," Chapek wrote. "Her well-earned reputation for championing creative talent and developing programming that truly captures the cultural zeitgeist has resulted in hit after hit, from ABC's Abbott Elementary and Onyx Collective's Academy Award®-winning Summer of Soul, to Hulu Originals like Only Murders in the Building, Dopesick, The Dropout, and The Kardashians. She and Peter have worked closely together for years to create the best programming in the industry, and I can think of no one better than Dana to lead Disney General Entertainment to even greater heights."

"It is an incredible honor to be asked to lead this amazingly talented team—they are truly the absolute best in every respect—and I am grateful to Bob for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Walden began. "Disney General Entertainment's culture of creative excellence and originality has made us home to many of the most talented creators in the business. I am humbled to lead this team, and I am confident that together, we will continue to build on the foundation of culture-defining entertainment we have achieved so far."

