Disney+: Everything Coming to the Service in February 2025

It doesn’t feel like we’re already halfway through the month of January, but that doesn’t mean it’s not true! There are still a couple of weeks left to go in the first month of 2025, but Disney+ is already looking ahead to February and getting subscribers prepared for what’s to come. On Thursday, the popular streaming service revealed the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to the lineup over the course of February, a list that’s headlined by a couple of major animated series.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the new animated series from Marvel Television, arrives at the end of January. Most of its episodes, however, will be released over the course of February.

Then there’s Win or Lose, the long-awaited TV series from Pixar Animation Studios, which follows a little league baseball team and every episode is told from a different character’s perspective.

You can check out the full list of Disney+ February additions below!

February 5th

Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)

My Best Friend’s An Animal (S1, 6 episodes)

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Episodes 3-5

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we have ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

February 7th

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S2, 10 episodes)

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl – Premiere

In honor of The Lion King’s 30th Anniversary, the Hollywood Bowl transforms into the Pride Lands for an immersive concert event. This music event celebrates the franchise’s evolution, from the 1994 animated film to the Tony Award-winning musical, and the 2019 and 2024 live-action films, honoring the music and characters that made it a global phenomenon.

February 10th

Cheerleader Generation (S1, 10 episodes)

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders

February 12th

Pupstruction (S2, 6 episodes)

Harlem Ice – Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Harlem Ice is a five-part documentary series following the girls of Figure Skating in Harlem as they prepare for competitions, performances, and a life-changing global experience. Through their eyes, we experience the highs and lows of the FSH Season, and the unique experiences they have as girls of color, breaking the ice ceiling and gaining access to a global stage.

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Episodes 6-8

February 13th

Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story

SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) *available through February 22

February 17th

Adam Eats the 80s (S1, 10 episodes)

Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

February 19th

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)

Win or Lose – Two-Episode Premiere

Pixar’s first original series follows intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. The series reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of each character—the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire—with incredibly funny, very emotional and uniquely animated perspectives.

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Episodes 9 & 10

February 21st

Theme Song Takeover (S3, 6 episodes)

February 22nd

Fur Babies (S1, 4 episodes)

February 24th

Find My Country House (S1, 10 episodes)

Kim of Queens (S1, 12 episodes)

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (S1, 6 episodes)

Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes (S1, 10 episodes)

February 26th

Win or Lose – New Episodes

February 28th

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S6, 5 episodes)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – 12 New Episodes

When Billie, a young wizard in need of training, shows up at the Russo’s home, Justin must dust off his magical skills to ensure the future of the Wizard World.