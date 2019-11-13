Disney+ Already Has Over 10 Million Signups

When Disney first announced that it would be creating an exclusive streaming service filled with its extensive library of movies and shows, most people thought it would be a success. When the House of Mouse revealed that the service would cost less than $7 each month, there was no doubt the new service would be a hit amongst users. Now, one day after Disney+ launched in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands, it’s safe to say that the new streamer is already a massive win for Disney.

On Wednesday morning, just over 24 hours after the launch of Disney+, Disney revealed that more than 10 million users had already signed up for the streaming service. This is significantly higher than the estimates for Disney+ ahead of Tuesday’s launch, which predicted a signup total in the range of eight million.

These are seriously impressive numbers for Disney+, but there won’t be another update on the streamer’s success for some time. Disney will not be releasing any more information about signup statistics outside of its regular quarterly earnings calls. The next earnings call likely won’t arrive until February of next year.

The numbers are better than expected for Disney+, but that doesn’t mean the actual launch went very smoothly. A few hours after the service first went live, once people started waking up and downloading the app, Disney+ began to glitch and crash for thousands of people around the country.

According to Disney, the login issues and streaming problems stemmed from the massive amount of people trying to use the service at once, a total that was much higher than the company had initially anticipated.

“The demand for Disney+ has exceeded our highest expectations,” the company stated in a tweet. “We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience.”

It will be interesting to see how the number of Disney+ subscribers changes in the near future, particularly when it comes to the second week. The service currently offers a seven day free trial, so there could potentially be a large drop-off once that trial ends for Day One users.

