Disney+ Announces Launch Titles For Star Brand

✖

Over the past year-or-so, Disney+ has gone from a relative newbie in the streaming space to a household name. As the platform has begun to spread out into global markets, it has evolved its offering of content in some interesting ways -- including the upcoming launch of Star, a new brand that will serve as the international hub for "mature" content from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, and 20th Television. Details are gradually coming to light about what the Star hub will offer to international subscribers -- and it looks like Disney+ has unveiled the first crop of titles. On Monday, the company announced that the Star brand will offer two "Star Originals" - the currently-running ABC drama Big Sky, and the Hulu series Love, Victor.

For UK subscribers, the channel will also offer 24, Lost, Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother, Prison Break, The X-Files, Atlanta, Black-ish, and multiple Die Hard movies. It is unclear at this point how the content will differ in other international markets, especially due to local rights restrictions.

Disney first unveiled the details surrounding the Star rollout during its Investor Day last month, where it revealed that the service would be directly integrated with Disney+ in Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, beginning on February 23rd. The service will have an entirely standalone app called Star Plus in Latin America, which will also include sports, and is set to launch in June of 2021.

“In terms of the general entertainment offering internationally, we want to mirror our successful Disney Plus strategy by using our Disney Plus technical platform, bringing in content we already own and distributing it under a successful international brand that we also already own, which is, of course, Star,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek told analysts in August of last year.

What do you think of the launch titles for Disney+'s Star service in the UK? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Star will launch on Disney+ in Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore beginning on February 23rd.