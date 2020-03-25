Disney+ Sees Major Spike in Subscribers During Self-Isolation Period

People around the country are staying inside their homes for the next couple of weeks in order to help flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus pandemic, hopefully slowing it down enough to make it more manageable for doctors and scientists. While holed up at home, folks are turning to streaming services and on-demand movies as the best option for continued entertainment, which has been incredibly beneficial to the newly-launched Disney+. Disney’s streaming service has experienced a substantial spike in new signups since the self-isolation periods began.

According to streaming analytics firm Antenna (via Forbes), the number of new Disney+ signups between Saturday, March 14th and Monday, March 16th more than tripled compared to that same period of time just one week prior. Disney+ has been the biggest gainer by far during this period, topping the likes of Netflix, HBO Now, and Showtime.

With school closures across the country, Disney+ has been a game-changer for households with children. The streamer has seen the biggest gains when it comes to families, rather than homes with only adults. There will likely be another spike on the way for Disney+ with the streaming debut of Onward on April 3rd. The new Pixar movie was just released in theaters a couple of weeks ago but Disney put it online in the wake of the widespread shut-downs. Onward is currently available on-demand ahead of its Disney+ arrival.

As this time of quarantine and social distancing continues, there will probably be even more gains from streaming services across the board. Folks are bored and clamoring for content, so one service may not be enough. April will bring even more movies and TV shows to the various streaming services, along with the launch of the new mobile-based service Quibi.

