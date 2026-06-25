Starz Confirms Its Outlander Replacement With New Romantasy TV Series on the Way

Starz’s massive hit historical romantic fantasy series Outlander may have come to an end after eight seasons in May, but the network is far from done with romantasy. Not only is the Outlander prequel series, Blood of my Blood, coming back for a second season in September, but the network just found a new series to adapt and this time, it isn’t time travel but a whole new fantasy world and a war between humans and werewolves that fans will be diving into.

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According to The Wrap, an adaptation of Lauren Palphreyman’s bestselling romantasy series The Wolf King is in active development at Starz. Tanya Saracho is set to serve as showrunner and executive producer on the project, marking her return to Starz after the three-season, 2018 coming of age drama Vida. The series will be based on all three books in Palphreyman’s series, The Wolf King, The Night Prince, and The Wolf Queen.

“Coming back home to Starz with The Wolf King is a full-circle moment for me,” Saracho said. “This book has been my obsession since I first found it as an indie release over a year ago, and I’ve been lovingly championing it ever since. While Lauren Palphreyman’s beautiful book series is an exciting departure from the genre I’m typically known for, getting to adapt it for the network that housed Vida for three seasons just destined to be. I couldn’t be more ecstatic to finally share my love for this story with the world!”

What Is The Wolf King About?

The first book in the series, The Wolf King, was originally published in 2023 and comes up frequently as a book recommendation for fans of the Outlander series of books as well as another popular romantasy series, A Court of Thorns and Roses. In the book, Princess Aurora catches the interest of a powerful werewolf alpha named Callum on the eve of her wedding and, believing her to be the key to ending a brutal war, he kidnaps her. However, Aurora starts to learn that not all Wolves are bad a forbidden attraction grows between them, even as a war rages and there are serious threats to Aurora even from those closet to Callum himself. The second book, The Night Prince, was published in 2025, and the third book in the series, The Wolf Queen, is set to be released on November 17th.

Based on the description offered for Starz’s series, it sounds like the adaptation will line up pretty closely to the books. The series is set to follow Aurora “after being abducted from a world that treated her as a decorative pawn, uncovering her own wild strength. Ensnared in a lethal love triangle, she is thrust into a war between humankind and her feral captors, forcing her to decide whether she’s a prize to be claimed or the master of her own destiny.” No specific timeline for Starz’s series has been offered at this time, but the network’s president of original programming Kathryn Busby has indicated that the adaptation will “bring this saga to screen with all the heat and heart it deserves.”

The Wolf King is just the latest romantasy series to get an adaptation and it continues to reinforce the popularity of the genre. Another popular series, Fourth Wing, is getting a television adaptation from Amazon, while Callie Hart’s Quicksilver, is getting a movie adaptation from Netflix. One of the biggest romantasy books of 2025, Shield of Sparrows, is also getting a film adaptation from Amazon MGM Studios. If The Wolf King ends up being as successful as Outlander was, it could end up being a very good sign for the genre that just keeps growing both on page and screen.

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