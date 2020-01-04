Analyst Predicts How Many Subscribers Disney+ Has

Disney+ is out in the world and people are still loving the ease of streaming all this media in one spot. One analyst has managed an estimate of just how many people are using the service and what the company can expect going forward here in 2020. CNBC reports that Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan estimates that the streaming service will bring in 25 million users by the end of the first quarter of the year. That number far outstrips the other projections from other firms that thought it would be around 21 million. Things have been going good for Disney rolling out of 2019 and a very strong year for the company in some other categories. Multiple billion-dollar earning films will do just that for a business. Predictions, like the one from Rosenblatt Securities, cast a rosy light on the future for Disney+, but there were accounts of some users discontinuing their memberships after The Mandalorian‘s first season concluded. But, that data might have led the company to re-evaluate the flow of content that they had planned for the platform. Now, some of the Marvel content in the pipeline has been pushed up to keep that new stuff coming.

Earlier this week though, Disney+ had some problems on their hands when users discovered that the service had lost some previously available titles on the service. Shortly after, a Disney+ spokesperson stepped out to clarify what exactly happened with the missing movies. Gizmodo asked their source directly about the problem and the issue at hand was with existing licensing agreements. Rights and agreements will have to run out before the full range of titles is restored.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of the titles affected include Dr. Dolittle, Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, and The Sandlot. Not exactly the most “integral” titles on the service but some people were absolutely livid about Home Alone being gone for even a few hours.

The Disney+ spokesperson explained, “a small number of titles had left the platform over issues relating to legacy deals. However, all of those titles that have left will return to the service as soon as those licenses expire.”

This contrasts with a previous statement from a spokesperson about the concept of a revolving door last year. “There will not be a ‘rotating slate’ of licensed movies each month,” a Disney+ representative began. “With Disney+, beloved classics from the Disney vault will now stream in a permanent home, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King – the entire thirteen film Signature Collection – all available on day one.”