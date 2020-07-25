Disney+ Debuts Sneak Peek of New Original Series The Right Stuff

Another asset included in the major Disney and Fox merger last year included the National Geographic and its stable of properties, which includes the outfit's production arm focusing on programming about the world around us. It's led to unscripted shows like The World According to Jeff Goldblum on Disney+ and now, the streamer will have a scripted series looking at the earliest days of America's space program.

Produced in part by Leonardo DiCaprio, Disney revealed an extended first look clip at the series during a panel Saturday afternoon during Comic-Con@Home. The clip of the show, which follows the country's first seven astronauts, can be found above. The series stars Patrick J Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin Donoghue, Michael Trotter, Aaron Staton, Micah Stock, James Lafferty, Nora Zehetner, Shannon Lucio, Eloise Mumford, Eric Ladin, and Patrick Fischler.

The synopsis for The Right Stuff can be found below.

"Based on the iconic bestseller by Tom Wolfe, “The Right Stuff” is an inspirational look at the early days of the U.S. Space Program and the incredible story of America’s first astronauts, the Mercury Seven. At the height of the Cold War in 1959, the Soviet Union dominates the space race, and America fears it is a nation in decline. Newly-formed NASA has the monumental task of sending a man into space, and its engineers estimate they need decades to accomplish the feat. They are given two years."

It adds, "Dubbed Project Mercury, the program recruits and trains just seven astronauts from a handful of the military’s best pilots. Within days of being presented to the world, the Mercury Seven become instant celebrities, forged into heroes before they achieve a single heroic act. At a time when many wondered if America’s glory days were behind it, The Right Stuff is an aspirational story about how ordinary human beings can achieve the extraordinary. As much about who we are today as it is about historic achievements, the series evokes the wonder of this singular era, when the free world looked towards a new horizon of hope as we first stepped off the bounds of our only home to venture into the vast unknown."

The Right Stuff hits Disney+ later this fall.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.