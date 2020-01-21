Disney+ Renews The World According to Jeff Goldblum for Second Season

Just over two months after first debuting, Disney+ has renewed another show in its extensive lineup of original programming. National Geographic’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum has been renewed for a second season, the streamer announced Friday afternoon. In a release distributed to members of the media, Disney+ content chief Ricky Strauss attributed the second ten-episode order to Goldblum’s ability to capture our “imagination and curiosity.”

“Jeff has captured the imagination and curiosity of our audience with his distinct perspective and illumination adventures,” Strauss says in the release. “We can’t wait to see where Jeff and our partners at National Geographic take us in season two.”

Unlike many unscripted travel shows, The World According to Jeff Goldblum follows the titular host as he examines one topic, anywhere from sneakers to ice cream to denim and beyond. It was one of just a few unscripted shows apart of Disney+’s launch slate, something afforded to the company after it absorbed National Geographic from the former 20th Century Fox library of assets.

“Jeff’s genuine curiosity in the world make him a natural fit for the National Geographic brand. There is something special and intangible about Jeff and his fascination with the world is infectious,” NatGeo television boss Courteney Monore adds. “We’re thrilled to be able to share his humor and sensibilities to a broader audience on Disney+.”

The show is produced by long-time National Geographic production partner Nutopia. Nutopia’s Jane Root and Arif Nurmohamed are credited as executive producers as are Goldblum and Keith Addis. It’s unclear when Disney+ plans to roll out the second season or if it’s already started production.

The last episode in the first season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum drops January 24th on Disney+. The first nine episodes are now streaming.