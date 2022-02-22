Disney Reveals New Trailer for Snowdrop, New Series Now Streaming

Disney has released a new trailer for Snowdrop, a new South Korean television series, now streaming on Disney+. The drama stars BLACKPINK singer Jisoo, Jung-Hae-in, Yoo In-na, Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-yoo, Jung Yoo-jin and initially debuted in December 2021 on JTBC in South Korea and debuted on Disney+ in the U.S. and in selected international regions. Set in 1987, the series tells the story of Lim Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in), a graduate student discovered covered in blood by Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo), a female university student and ends up hiding from the government in her dorm room. As the story unfolds, the pair fall in love against the backdrop of political upheaval. You can check out the trailer below.

The series was reported as one of the most-watched series on Disney+ in Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan when it was released in the Asia-Pacific regions and was even the third most-watched series on the platform behind Hawkeye and The Book of Boba Fett in Japan according to NME. However, the series also drew a great amount of controversy ahead of its release with accusations of historical negationism as the series’ male protagonist is a North Korean spy who, while posing as a pro-democracy student activist, infiltrates South Korea to create political instability. Protests at the JTBC building in Seoul as well as a petition urging that production on the series be stopped followed. Even after the series made its debut in South Korea, there were petitions calling for the show’s cancellation, prompting JTBC to speak out about “falsehoods” being circulated about the series. A South Korean court eventually got involved, ruling that the series would be allowed to continue to air.

“While JTBC encourages the value of independence and freedom in creation as well as content and planning, we also sufficiently respect the rights of the contents’ viewers and how they criticize and receive the work,” the network’s statement read (via NME). “But recently there has been falsehoods and unfound criticism regarding the drama’s contents and these have been continuous and repeating. In the beginning of the production, the synopsis was already leaked and it was maliciously edited and spread. As we will be taking strict action against the spread of falsehoods, we hope that you will take this into consideration before doing so. IN addition, please refrain from personally attacking the producers and the actors.”

All 16 episodes of Snowdrop are now streaming on Disney+.