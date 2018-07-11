‘TaleSpin’ Joins Funko’s Disney Afternoon Pop Figure Collection

If you have fond memories of watching The Disney Afternoon’s core animated shows (DuckTales, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Darkwing Duck, and TaleSpin) after school as a kid, then Funko wants in on your ’90s nostalgia.

Funko has already produced Disney Afternoon Pop figures for DuckTales and Darkwing Duck, and they’ve produced some action figures, plushes, and Mystery Minis for Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers. Now they’ve added TaleSpin Pop figures to the collection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Indeed, you can take a trip back to Cape Suzette with Pop figures based on Baloo, Kit Cloudkicker, Rebecca Cunningham, and Shere Khan. There’s also a Louie Pop with a 1-in-6 Chase version that features an alternate tropical shirt design. The entire standard lineup of TaleSpin Funko Pop figures is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for August. Keep an eye out for a flocked (fuzzy) version of Baloo to hit Target sometime later this month.

On a related note, Disney’s animated series Gargoyles is another fan favorite that recently got the Funko Pop treatment. The show about ancient stone creatures that come to life at night and protect modern-day New York City ran for only a few seasons, but that was enough to earn it a solid cult classic status.

The collection includes the Wyvern Clan leader known as Goliath, rookery brothers Lexington, Brooklyn, and Broadway, the immortal gargoyle Demona, and the gargoyle beast Bronx. Goliath and Demona are also available as Pop Keychains. The entire standard lineup of Disney Gargoyles Funko Pop products is available to pre-order right here, right now with shipping slated for August.

As far as exclusives go, look for a stone Pop 2-pack of Hudson and Bronx at FYE, a stone Demona Pop at Hot Topic, and a stone Goliath Pop at Target in July. A keychain version of stone Demona will also be available at Hot Topic in the same time frame.

Finally, Disney’s live action film Christopher Robin is set to hit theaters on August 3rd, and Funko swooped right in to deliver adorable Pop figures based on the film.

Indeed, you can bring a little piece of the Hundred Acre Wood home with Funko Pops based on the versions of Winnie-the-Pooh, Eeyore, and Tigger featured in the film – all of which are available to pre-order here with shipping slated for August. A flocked (fuzzy) version of Winnie-the-Pooh will be available right here as a BoxLunch exclusive sometime in the coming days / weeks, so keep a lookout.

Obviously, we’re missing a few important characters here – most notably Piglet and Ewan McGregor’s Christopher Robin – but Funko rarely, if ever, puts out a whole collection at once. Odds are we’ll see a second wave featuring these characters soon.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.