Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur: New Trailer, Release Date Revealed

The Disney Channel has released a new trailer for Marvel's Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, along with an offiical release date for the series. According to the newly-released video, Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur will debut on Disney Channel on February 10, and on Disney+ on February 15. The series, based on the Marvel comic book of the same name, centers on 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and joins shows like Spidey and Friends as one of the rare entry points to the Marvel Universe for small children. While Marvel is an entertainment juggernaut with billion-dollar blockbusters, they have been investing heavily in TV since Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige got control of the TV side of things a few years ago.

Amy Reeder and Brandon Montclare created the version of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur that serves as the basis for this TV series during their run on the book in 2015. Devil Dinosaur was created in 1978 by legendary Marvel writer/artist Jack Kirby.

You can see the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for the series:

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo work together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

The series stars Diamond White as Lunella/Moon Girl; Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

The season one guest cast includes Gideon Adlon, Pamela Adlon, Anna Akana, Ian Alexander, Alison Brie, May Calamawy, Andy Cohen, Wilson Cruz, Daveed Diggs, Asia Kate Dillon, Luis Guzmán, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Cobie Smulders, Wesley Snipes and Tajinae Turner. Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore and Craig Robinson.

From Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (black-ish, grown-ish) and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter (Kim Possible). Emmy Award-winner Rodney Clouden (Futurama) is supervising producer, Jeffrey M. Howard (Planes) and Emmy Award-winner Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) is producer.