Disney+ Reveals Teaser For The Crossover

Disney Channel gave fans a sneak peek at The Crossover today. In the new series, a coming of age story rounds into form. Jalyn Hall is Josh Bell in the series and Amir O'Neil stars as JB Bell. Adding something for the older viewers, Derek Luke is along as Chuck Bell with Sabrina Revelle a part of the family as Crystal Bell. The show also features Raine Bush as Vondie, Deja Monique Cruz as Maya, and Skyla I'Lece as Alex. Kwame Alexander's beloved book serves as source material for the Disney show. Tag-teaming on the pilot are Alexander and Damani Johnson. George Tillman Jr. is behind the camera as director.

With a story about basketball, they've got literal hardwood royalty along with LeBron James and Maverick Carter's Springhill Company in executive producer roles. Disney is excited about the partnership. "We're honored to bring Kwame Alexander's poignant, emotional and poetic story to our Disney Plus audience in partnership with this outstanding group of creative talent," Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television said.

Disney Channel Speaking To All Audiences

In an interview with Andscape, SpringHill Company's Chief Content Officer Jamal Henderson talked about how they're developing stories for all audiences. It might start with sports but things expand out to speak to all kinds of different kids and their families.

"We think of sports as sort of a Trojan horse," Henderson explained. "If you look at our very first show Survivor's Remorse, it's about sports, but it's really about a family. There was no basketball in that show. With something like Top Boy [the revival of a British crime drama] or House Party, we're definitely leaning into stories that are beyond sports. But sports are always gonna be the lifeblood of this company. Mav says this all the time — to be the Disney for culture … The idea is that our whole slate really span through to everybody."

Disney has an official description for the series: "Based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel in-verse by Kwame Alexander, "The Crossover" introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother's coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own."

