Halle Bailey Sings Classic Lion King Song During Disney World 50th Anniversary Special

The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey absolutely thrilled audiences this weekend as she performed a Lion King classic during Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Special. She was a part of the theme park’s televised celebration and provided a stirring rendition of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” Disney Renaissance songs tend to be crowd-pleasers, and that goes double for the talented singer as she took the stage in an elegant ball gown. Social media quickly lit up with an appreciation for her singing. A lot of commentators said that this was a sign of things to come with the live-action Little Mermaid movie. People already knew she had the voice for the role, but this put the entire country on notice. Check out a clip from her song down below:

When she finished filming her Disney film, the star posted some thoughts on Instagram, “and just like that..that’s a wrap after auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when i turned 21 ..we have finally made it…i feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory..it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone i’ve ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as i’ve reached the end. this experience has made me so much stronger than i ever thought i could be.”

