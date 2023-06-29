Disneyland Shares Trailer For Rogers: The Musical

Disneyland has released the trailer for Rogers: The Musical and fans are really excited to see the show. On YouTube, Disney posted the clip that chronicles Steve Rogers's entire journey through the MCU. It feels like that tiny glimpse in Hawkeye really jumpstarted things in a real way. From the moment that Rogers: The Musical appeared on the Disney+ series, the possibility of this happening in real-time seemed likely.

Kevin Feige and the team at Marvel Studios seemed to think so too. So, when D23 rolled around last year, it shouldn't have been a surprise to see the Steve Rogers-led dance number "Save the City" leading the entire presentation off for Marvel. Now, fans can go see the musical for themselves tomorrow at Disney's California Adventure!

Here's how Disney describes the show: "As part of the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort, the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure Park presents "Rogers: The Musical" – an all-new, one-act live theater production performing for a limited time, June 30-Aug. 31, 2023."

"Inspired by the fictional musical number from the first episode of the Disney+ series "Hawkeye," the real-life "Rogers: The Musical" tells the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America, including his relationship with Peggy Carter," they continued. "The 30-minute show was brought to life through the creativity of Disney Live Entertainment, in partnership with book writer Hunter Bell and featuring music by Grammy-winning composer Christopher Lennertz."

How Did Rogers: The Musical Make It To Hawkeye?

(Photo: Disney Parks)

Hawkeye bringing Rogers: The Musical into the MCU started with just an idea. As head writer Jonathan Igla drove into work, he would pass a Hamilton billboard. He had the idea of doing something like that, but for Steve Rogers. When the scribe jokingly mentioned it to Kevin Feige, he was surprised to get the push to chase that idea.

"It was one of the most fun things," Igla previously said on the red carpet. "Every day on my commute I drove by with my fiancé who was also my second-in-command on the show, Lisa clam. We would drive by a 'Hamilton' billboard every morning on the way to the writers' room, and one morning I just thought 'Rogers: The Musical.' And we started talking about it and it expanded."

He added, "One of the great things about working for Marvel is if you have an idea that starts out small or medium, it sort of started out medium I would say, and you pitch it to them and everyone is tickled by it and everyone is excited by it. They're willing to pick it up and run with it and make it even bigger, and I'm so excited for people to see."

Kevin Feige Made Some Calls To Help Secure Talent

Academy Award-nominated composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman weren't expecting to speak to Kevin Feige. But, the Marvel Studios head had a chat with them about Rogers: The Musical and everything just kind of scooted along the tracks.

"[Scott and I] were at an Academy Award dinner, and I'm sitting there and someone taps me on the shoulder and says, 'Excuse me, Kevin Feige would love to meet you,'" Shaiman remembered. "I knew who Kevin was, and I was like he wants to meet me, really? Turns out Kevin is a film score nerd. He started talking about [the scores I've written] one by one and I was like, I cannot believe this is happening. We started trading emails about scores and this and that, and when I would see [Marvel movies] I would send him an email. I guess when this idea came up for Hawkeye, for there to be a musical on Broadway, he luckily thought of us, and [Scott and I] couldn't be more ecstatic about it."

Will you be going to see Rogers the Musical? Let us know in the comments!