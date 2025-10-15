Disney’s Power Rangers Rival Finally Debuts (And Gives Fans Possible Glimpse of Franchise’s Future)

While Power Rangers fans will have to wait a while longer to see their favorite franchise return to the small screen or theaters, Disney has ensured they have something that is right up their alley. Disney is actually involved in the rumored next Power Rangers series, but Disney isn’t just standing around waiting. In fact, their new Power Rangers rival has finally made its TV debut, and after watching it, we could be getting a glimpse of what’s in store for an eventual Power Rangers reboot as well.

Earlier this year, MGA Entertainment and Disney revealed a new partnership for a series titled Armorsaurs, and it didn’t take long for fans to start comparing the series to shows like Power Rangers and Dino-Riders. As you can see in the footage below, those elements can be spotted in everything from the theme song and general aesthetic to the action sequences and approach to jokes and punchlines, and these could be an indication of what an eventual Power Rangers reboot will look like as well.

Armorsaurs Feels Like a Spiritual Successor to Power Rangers Without Sentai

The show introduces us to five individuals who have the special Avian gene, which allows them to communicate with dinosaurs, and that will come in handy against the rogue mercenary known as Switchblade. We then see the group meet some of the dinosaurs in the facility, though the initial bonding process doesn’t always go so smoothly.

The dinosaurs seem to choose the people they want to ride into battle with, and that leads us to the new costumes, though instead of spandex, these appear to be computer-generated suits that are more armored. We do get several big dinosaur battles, and each dinosaur has its own suit of armor and weapons that come with its transformation, all while mixing in some humor and lightheartedness along the way.

Power Rangers definitely feels like the template upon which Armorsaurs was built, and while the overall tone feels a bit more serious than past seasons of Power Rangers, it’s right along with more recent shows like Cosmic Fury. The person-to-person battles feel more grounded, though not as stylish as Power Rangers. That’s actually a bit surprising given that the suits are less tied to practical costuming, but again, it could be a sign of things to come.

Power Rangers has rarely deviated from spandex costumes as its base before adding armored variations throughout the season, with the lone exception being the 2017 Power Rangers reboot. Armorsaurs takes a different approach, and while it looks awesome when the team is standing still, movement doesn’t seem as natural, and the team also sticks out from the locations and backgrounds a bit at times as well. Not in a color pop way mind you, but like they aren’t actually in the environment kind of way.

The dinosaur action sequences are epic though, and while Dinosaurs have been a big part of past seasons, the way Armorsaurs weaves the dinosaurs into the story and makes them as important (if not more so) than the humans helping them is impressive. Seeing something like this implemented into the Power Rangers reboot could be really cool, depending on the rest of the story and if it adapts more of Mighty Morphin straight up or something else entirely.

There could be a more grounded approach in the next Power Rangers reboot, and it feels like, for as outlandish as Armorsaurs still is, some steps have been taken in that regard that we could see Power Rangers utilize when it does eventually return to the screen. That said, Armorsaurs‘ theme song feels like Power Rangers to its core, and hopefully that never changes, because it kind of rules.

Armorsaurs season 1 airs on Disney XD and will hit Disney+ in 2026.