10 Iconic Guest Actors You Forgot Appeared In Doctor Who

Some of the most recognizable names working in film and TV have appeared in guest roles in Doctor Who over the years, but you may not remember them all. As the longest-running science fiction series in TV history, Doctor Who has seen many actors pass through its doors, and not just those portraying the titular Time Lord or his traveling companions. The Doctor’s case-of-the-week adventures allow many actors to portray supporting characters, and this has provided the opportunity for some major names in Hollywood and beyond to appear in the BBC series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Doctor Who has been around for so long that some of these actors achieved stardom after first making themselves known on the series. On the flip side, some of them became legends prior to appearing in Doctor Who, bringing a sense of prestige and legitimacy to the series that keeps the action fresh and exciting. It’s been great to see these guest stars pop up in Doctor Who, and even more exciting to think about who could join this list in the future, should the series be confirmed to be continuing after Doctor Who series 15’s dramatic finale.

10) Olivia Colman

Known to Brits as a comedy actor from Peep Show, That Mitchell and Webb Look, and Fleabag, and known around the world as the Academy Award-winner from The Favourite, The Lost Daughter, and Wonka, Olivia Colman is one of the most celebrated actors of her generation. This made her bit-role in Doctor Who series 5, episode 1, “The Eleventh Hour,” even more thrilling. She appeared as the villainous Prisoner Zero, who took the form of a mother and her two daughters while facing off against Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) and the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) in 2010.

9) Andrew Garfield

Before Andrew Garfield starred in The Amazing Spider-Man, Hacksaw Ridge, Tick, Tick… Boom!, Never Let Me Go, and We Live in Time, to name a few, he first gained public recognition as Frank in Doctor Who series 3’s two-parter, “Daleks in Manhattan” and “Evolution of the Daleks” in 2007. New Yorker Frank lived in Hooverville in Central Park in the 1930s, where he helped the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) deal with the return of the Cult of Skaro, a quartet of dangerous Daleks. Frank survived this adventure and became a high-ranking member of Hooverville.

8) John Hurt

Known for his roles in some of the most iconic movies and franchises in history, including Alien, Harry Potter, Nineteen Eighty-Four, The Lord of the Rings, and more, John Hurt took on a crucial role in Doctor Who’s 50th anniversary celebration. Hurt was introduced in 2013’s “The Name of the Doctor,” and then appeared in the mini-episode “The Night of the Doctor.” Then, “The Day of the Doctor” revealed that the War Doctor was the iteration of the Doctor from during the Time War, which subsequent incarnations had tried to forget due to the trauma of his actions. This was a fitting role for such a legendary star such as the late John Hurt.

7) Daniel Kaluuya

Following Donna Novel’s (Catherine Tate) emotional exit from Doctor Who, the Tenth Doctor embarked on a series of solo adventures prior to his regeneration, and one of these was 2009’s “Planet of the Dead.” This special starred Michelle Ryan, Lee Evans, and Adam James, but also marked one of the earliest on-screen appearances of Daniel Kaluuya. Kaluuya has since become one of the most influential and inspirational actors of his generation, appearing in high-profile projects including Get Out, Black Panther, and Widows, and even earning an Academy Award for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

6) Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams grew up on our screens as the young Arya Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, but has since branched out into a wider variety of roles such as those in The Falling, Mary Shelley, The New Mutants, and Pistol. Her role in Doctor Who series 9, opposite the Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi) and Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman), was significant, however. Williams appeared as Viking puppet maker and storyteller Ashildr, who is gifted immortality after a battle against the alien Mire. The now-immortal Ashildr met the Doctor and Clara several more times throughout history before last being seen traveling with the latter – now on the cusp of death – in her own TARDIS.

5) Simon Pegg

Simon Pegg rose to prominence in the UK as the co-creator of Spaced alongside Nick Frost, and the duo then went on to appear together many times, most notably in Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End. Pegg is a self-proclaimed geek, and has subsequently taken on roles in the Star Trek, Star Wars, and Mission: Impossible franchises, as well as Doctor Who. Pegg appeared as the Editor, the Mighty Jagrafess’ human proxy, in 2005’s “The Long Game” opposite the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) and Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), and he met his sorry demise when his immense boss exploded.

4) Carey Mulligan

Before Carey Mulligan starred in the likes of Promising Young Woman, Maestro, Saltburn, The Great Gatsby, and She Said, she was the star of one of Doctor Who’s most beloved, memorable, and terrifying episodes. 2007’s “Blink” was a Doctor-lite episode that instead focused on Mulligan’s Sally Sparrow, who finds herself battling the haunting Weeping Angels after they send her best friend (Lucy Gaskell) back in time. “Blink” has been lauded as one of the best episodes in Doctor Who’s history, and this is due in part to Mulligan’s captivating performance as Sally Sparrow, which skyrocketed her to fame.

3) Bill Nighy

Almost every English actor one could think of has appeared in Doctor Who, and Bill Nighy is no exception. Nighy is best known for remarkable appearances in the likes of Love Actually, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, the Harry Potter franchise, and About Time. In Doctor Who, Nighy contributed to one of the series’ most emotional and beautiful moments, as the Eleventh Doctor brought Vincent Van Gogh (Tony Curran) into the present day where Nighy’s Dr. Black monologued about just how influential and incredible Van Gogh and his work are, prompting huge thanks from the struggling artist and tears from Doctor Who’s audience.

2) Letitia Wright

Before Letitia Wright became the star of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther franchise as Shuri, who adopted the titular moniker after the late Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing, she began her career with guest roles in British TV series. Among appearances in Humans, Black Mirror, Top Boy, Coming Up, and Banana, Wright also appeared as the psychic Anahson in series 9, episode 10, “Face the Raven,” where she is present for Clara Oswald’s demise at the hands of the titular raven, the Shade, in 2015. Wright’s role in Doctor Who was tiny, but pivotal in the telling of Clara’s end and the Twelfth Doctor rediscovering Gallifrey.

1) Ian McKellen

Sir Ian McKellen might not have made a physical appearance in Doctor Who, but his voice is unmissable. Star of stage and screen, McKellen is one of the most iconic, beloved, and influential actors in the world, so the fact that he loaned his voice to the Great Intelligence in Doctor Who‘s Christmas special in 2012, “The Snowmen,” was significant. McKellen was the voice of the Great Intelligence hidden within the snow, who manipulated Richard E. Grant’s Dr. Simeon to foster him and transform him into a formidable force after years of dormancy. This was a fantastic role for McKellen, who will surely be remembered as one of Doctor Who’s most notable and thrilling guest stars.

Which actors were you happy to see have guest roles in Doctor Who? Let us know in the comments!