‘Doctor Who’: Christopher Eccleston Reprises Ninth Doctor for Fans’ Wedding Video

Christopher Eccleston skipped the Doctor Who 50th Anniversary Special. Now he’s gotten back into character as the Ninth Doctor for a different special occasion.

Eccleston reprised his role as the Doctor in a video for the wedding of two Doctor Who fans.

“That’s just typical,” Eccleston says as the Doctor in the video above. “You fall in love, you get married, you’re really happy, and me, the Doctor, who’s saved the universe god knows how many times, doesn’t get an invite.

“Doesn’t. Get. An invite. Typical of you apes, isn’t it?”

Eccleston showed the Doctor’s softer side before signing off.

“My two hearts are beating as one for you today,” he says. “Congratulations on your wedding day, and I won’t be there in the blue box, but I will be there in spirit.”

Eccleston passed on reprising the Ninth Doctor in “The Day of the Doctor.” Eccleston has been candid about being unhappy in the role during the first new season of Doctor Who in 2005, which is why he didn’t return for a second season. He has since described what led to his departure.

“It’s very important on a first series that you make a very informed and intelligent choice, even if it means breaking the budget,” he said. “About getting the first director who is going to set the tone for the season, for the way the actors relate and that did not happen. Disaster.”

“I’d had enough,” he said. “I wanted to do it my way, they wanted something else. We were never going to compromise so it was best to be straight about it and just go.”

Eccleston’s refusal to return in “The Day of the Doctor” led to the casting of John Hurt as the War Doctor. Hurt’s Doctor preceded the Ninth Doctor and fought during the Time Wars. Hurt’s Doctor goes unnumbered because the Doctor would rather his acts during that era not be a part of his legacy. Also because renumbering the Doctors that followed would be hell on the BBC‘s marketers and merchandisers.

Doctor Who returns for its eleventh season with Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor on Oct. 7 on BBC One and BBC America.

