Doctor Who Fans Can Get A Brand New 13th Doctor Release For Free Today

Doctor Who fans, Christmas isn’t over yet! The franchise has released a new piece of content featuring the 13th Doctor, who was played by actress Jodie Whittaker in the TV series. The new story is a side quest about an awkward piece of missing time/space property: the entire day of Wednesday. The new adventure is the latest installment of a popular new lane of the Doctor Who franchise, and for today only, it’s also free for fans to get!

The Doctor Who – Short Trips series of audiobooks offered by Big Finish has been getting more and more popular. Matt Smith, David Tennant, Christopher Eccelson and Peter Capaldi – all of the modern age Doctors have seen their stories continue, now it’s the 13th Doctor’s turn to get in on the fun.

Doctor Who: Short Trips: The Wednesday That Wasn’t Is A Fan’s Dream (Literally)

Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor / BBC

The 14th episode of Doctor Who – Short Trips series tells a tale about “The Galactic Lost Property Office,” the place “where the universe stores what it has misplaced. But instead of a scarf from Trenzalore or an umbrella from Peladon, someone has handed in a Wednesday. A whole missing day.

Enter the 13th Doctor, who “says she was keeping [Wednesday] safe before someone wished it away. Now it’s loose and dangerous – with a treacherous crowd who claim ownership ahead of her in the queue.”

The Wednesday That Wasn’t isn’t just an audiobook release: it’s also the latest winning story that was submitted through the “Paul Spragg Memorial Writers’ Opportunity”, which commemorates the late producer Paul Spragg. This year’s winner was Luke Hollands, who wrote the short featuring the 13th Doctor after losing his wedding ring for a day. The short will coincide with the launch of the audio series The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures, which will bring back Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill as the 13th Doctor and her companion, Yasmin Khan.

“To me, there’s only one word to describe the Thirteenth Doctor – brilliant. She’s just utterly brilliant,” Hollands said in a recent promotional interview. “It’s a joy to write for her because the character is so strong and distinctive that you always know exactly how she’s going to react in a situation. There’s no filter, no hesitation. She’s this burst of instinctive energy. And I think that makes her really authentic and fun, and it fitted this story.”

As per the press release, “Big Finish has been producing Doctor Who audios since 1999, starring Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Jo Martin, David Bradley and John Hurt. The Short Trips series is described as “short stories, many written by some of Doctor Who’s most popular authors from the worlds of television, print, comics and audio, and read by a host of favourite Big Finish actors.”

DOCTOR WHO: THE WEDNESDAY THAT WASN’T

BBC – BIG FINISH

Duration: 39 minutes

Released: 29 December 2025, exclusively from the Big Finish website.

Director: Lisa Bowerman

Producer: Peter Anghelides

Script Editor: Peter Anghelides

Senior Producer: John Ainsworth

Written by: Luke Hollands

