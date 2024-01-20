Doctor Who Replaces Millie Gibson With Star Wars Star as New Companion After One Season

Doctor Who fans only just met Ruby Sunday, the companion played by Millie Gibson, in the 2023 Doctor Who Christmas Special, but she's already on her way out. Variety has confirmed reports from The Daily Mirror that Gibson will exit Doctor Who after one season. Doctor Who will introduce a new companion played by Varada Sethu for Ncuti Gatwa's second season as the Doctor. Neither the BBC nor Doctor Who co-producer Bad Wolf has commented on the developing story. The next season of Doctor Who, which features Gibson's Ruby Sunday, will premiere on the BBC in the UK and on Disney+ in other markets in May.

Gibson's Ruby Sunday debuted in "The Church on Ruby Road," the 2023 Doctor Who Christmas Special that was also Gatwa's first full episode as the Doctor. The episode introduced several mysteries surrounding Ruby, such as the reason she was left at the church as a baby and who her mysterious neighbor is. Before signing onto Doctor Who, Gibson was best known for her role as Kelly Neelan in the British soap opera Coronation Street.

No specific reason has emerged for Gibson's exit, but The Daily Mirror's reporting suggests it was showrunner Russell T. Davies who decided to write Ruby out of the show after completing production on Gibson and Gatwa's first season together. According to those reports, Gibson will appear as Ruby "a handful" of times in the now-filming season, but will not appear in the 2024 Doctor Who Christmas Special.

No details about Sethu's character have emerged as of yet, other than that she'll be filling the role of The Doctor's traveling companion aboard the TARDIS. Sethu is likely best known for their role in Star Wars series Andor, where she played Cinta Kaz, a fiercely dedicated operative within Luthen Rael's rebel network. She also appeared in Jurassic World Dominon and the British series Mrs. Sidhu Investigates.

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return in May 2024 on the BBC and Disney+. The Doctor Who 2024 trailer released after the Christmas Special aired called the new season, invitingly, "Doctor Who Season 1," speaking to hopes that Doctor Who's presence on DIsney+ will attract some new viewers to the long-running sci-fi series. This will be Ncuti Gatwa's first season as the Doctor.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa said when the BBC announced his casting. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Gatwa is currently filming his second season as the Doctor. While we now know that Gibson is mostly done after one season, Gatwa isn't sure what the future holds for him as the Doctor after his second season.

"No idea, no plan," Gatwa said. "I just know that I'm loving it and my love for it is growing. It feels so much fun now. I've relaxed and [the Doctor] seems to have sunk down a little bit deeper, from my chest into my gut."

The Doctor Who Christmas Special is streaming now on Disney+. The three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials, featuring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, are also streaming on Disney+. Doctor Who Season 1 will stream on Disney+ in May 2024.