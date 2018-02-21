New ‘Doctor Who’ Logo Revealed

Doctor Who is getting a new Doctor, a new showrunner, and now a new logo for its eleventh season.

The BBC has revealed the new logo for Doctor Who with a brief video which you can see above. The new golden, more intricate logo replaces the boxy black and white logo from the show’s past several seasons.

The BBC also released a new piece of promotional art placing the logo on a landscape between the new Thirteenth Doctor, played by Jodie Whitaker, and the TARDIS. Take a look below.

Jodie Whitaker will become the first female lead in the more than 50-year history of Doctor Who. Whitaker is entering the spotlight at a time when issues of gender equality are front and center. Whitaker embraced that movement by demanding equal pay to her predecessor, Peter Capaldi when she took the role of the Doctor.

“It’s an incredibly important time and the notion [of equal pay] should be supported,” Whitaker said. “It’s a bit of a shock that it’s a surprise to everyone that it should be supported! I know I do not speak just on behalf of the women here, I speak on behalf of the men and the women.”

As Jodie Whitaker replaces Peter Capaldi as the new Doctor, Chris Chibnall replaces Steven Moffat as the showrunner of Doctor Who. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Moffat said that he believes fans will feel more excitement for the newcomers than sadness for those outgoing.

“Oh, I don’t know, I mean, truthfully, I think the audience is far more excited about welcoming in the new than sad about waving on the old,” Moffat said. “That’s the truth of it, I think. And I think that’s how I want them to feel, I want them to be excited about the future, not lingering on the past. We’ve had our day. And it was fantastic fun, but now it’s time, more than anything, to want a new Doctor and a new showrunner and see a whole new, glittering future for the show, that’s what I want to happen.”

Whitaker will be joined in the TARDIS by a trio of companions. There are rumors that Chibnall also plans to make changes to the show’s format.

Doctor Who will return for Season 11 in 2018.