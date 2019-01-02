GCHQ Issues Statement On ‘Doctor Who’ Dalek Attack

Doctor Who has wrapped its first outing with the 13th Doctor, and her debut was filled with surprises. Still, there is only one way the sci-fi classic can end a holiday special, and its Dalek comeback forced one organization to make a statement on the attack.

Over on Twitter, Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters decided it was time to reassure the public about any rogue Daleks. After the famous creatures starred in Doctor Who‘s recent special, the GCHQ let the world know the threat has been contained.

“We’ve just about finished cleaning up the mess from the Dalek attack last night, but we’re happy to confirm GCHQ is still at full operational capability,” the page’s official account tweeted.

Of course, the message was a relief to fans and drew out some chuckles. Sure, there were no actual Daleks threatening the world yesterday, but the GCHQ is not taking any chances. Even if it is all fictional, the intelligence agency aims to always be at the top of its game.

For those caught up with Doctor Who, they will know why the GCHQ needed to issue an alert about the Daleks. It has been some time since the Doctor Who nemeses have been seen, but one strayed to Earth in “Resolution” to welcome the New Year. After one Dalek was reanimated by archaeologists, the lonely alien decided it was time Earth came under the empire’s control. The surprisingly horrific episode showed how dangerous a desperate Dalek can be, and the GCHQ must be reviewing its actual protocol on what to do if such an alien ever touched down on Earth.

So far, reviews for “Resolution” have been favorable as fans are excited to see the Daleks giving Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor a run for her money. Its dark tone has also been praised, and Madip Gill (Yasmin) had warned fans before the episode dropped that it might induce nightmares.

“It’s quite dark, and scary, and eerie,” Gill told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s an explosive one [but] it’s really fun and it ties up a lot of loose ends. It’s really exciting.”

Now, fans will have to wait and see whether Daleks continue to play a role in the 13th Doctor’s story. Doctor Who is slated to return with its 12th season in 2020, so audiences better hunker down for another long hiatus.

