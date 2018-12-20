‘Doctor Who’ New Year’s Day Special to Be Dark, Scary, and Eerie

Doctor Who has one more episode in store before a pretty long hiatus, and it sounds like it’ll be one for the ages.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mandip Gill spoke about the upcoming New Years Day episode, which will be titled “Resolution”. The installment will see Gill’s Yaz, The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Ryan (Tosin Cole), Graham (Bradley Walsh) overcoming a terrifying evil that has been stirring from across the centuries of Earth’s history.

“It’s quite dark, and scary, and eerie,” Gill revealed. “It’s an explosive one [but] it’s really fun and it ties up a lot of loose ends. It’s really exciting.”

Gill also responded to the rumor that the episode will feature the iconic Daleks, who had previously been believed to not appear in Season 11.

“Well, like you say, they’re just rumors, aren’t they?” Gill argued. “We’ve managed to get this far keeping everything a secret. Now, how would we let that slip?”

Thankfully, “Resolution” won’t be the last time that fans see Yaz and the gang, as they were recently confirmed to return in Season 12.

“I’m really ecstatic,” Gill revealed. “I knew a long time ago. This series, we’re just not telling people what’s going on. I think it’s really working out to hold stuff back. It just means everyone’s much more excited to watch the show. But I’m really excited to go back and just do it all over again, but even bigger.”

“We’re off again!” showrunner Chris Chibnall said in the new season announcement. “Well we never actually stopped – as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families across the nation this autumn, we’ve been busy with a whole new set of action-packed adventures for the Thirteenth Doctor. We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences, so we can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC One. Brilliant!”

“We’re delighted that the Doctor and her friends will be returning to thrill audiences in 2020,” Charlotte Moore, BBC director of content. “I know Chris and the whole team are already working on a whole new set of exciting adventures. In the meantime we’ve got a very special episode on New Year’s Day for everyone to enjoy.”

The Doctor Who holiday special airs January 1st on BBC. After that, Season 12 will premiere sometime in 2020.