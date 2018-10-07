TV Shows

Fans Are Loving ‘Doctor Who’s Season 11 Premiere

Doctor Who is back, and its long-awaited premiere is taking over the Internet. At last, Jodie […]

Doctor Who is back, and its long-awaited premiere is taking over the Internet. At last, Jodie Whittaker has stepped into her role as the Doctor in whole, and fans are backing the actress’ stellar debut with everything they’ve got.

Just now, the first episode of Doctor Who stepped out to bring season 11 in with a bang. The special aired via simulcast on BBC America, and the cast appeared at New York Comic Con to usher in the big arrival. Now, Doctor Who is trending worldwide, and the 13th Doctor is receiving some serious love for all her clever plans.

The episode begins with a rather confused Doctor feeling out her way in a brand-new body. For the first time, the time-traveling alien has regenerated into a female body, and the Time Lord (or Lady) is getting her bearings. However, it doesn’t take long before a crisis on Earth nabs her attention, and the TARDIS forces the Doctor out and into her latest adventure.

As it turns out, Earth has been visited by a predator lifeform looking to return to their alien planet as a champion. In order to do this, the deadly hunter must mark a human to bring home as a trophy, and the creepy creature isn’t afraid to kill anyone along the way. In fact, the baddie keeps a tooth as a prize from his conquests, and fans realize how many the alien as killed when his tooth-ridden face is revealed on screen.

Despite her confusion, the 13th Doctor is as defensive as ever of Earth, and she makes sure her new friends are safe. Despite an unexpected death, the Time Lady leaves her premiere with 3 brand-new companions, but they wind up in space in the worst situation possible.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how this debut’s cliffhanger plays out. With Doctor Who back on as usual, fans will be able to catch new episodes every Sunday night on BBC America. And, if you need some motivation to get started, all you need to do is check out all the reactions to the 13th Doctor’s debut below:

So, how did you like this long-awaited premiere of Doctor Who? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

