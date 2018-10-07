Fans Are Loving ‘Doctor Who’s Season 11 Premiere

Doctor Who is back, and its long-awaited premiere is taking over the Internet. At last, Jodie Whittaker has stepped into her role as the Doctor in whole, and fans are backing the actress’ stellar debut with everything they’ve got.
Just now, the first episode of Doctor Who stepped out to bring season 11 in with a bang. The special aired via simulcast on BBC America, and the cast appeared at New York Comic Con to usher in the big arrival. Now, Doctor Who is trending worldwide, and the 13th Doctor is receiving some serious love for all her clever plans.
The episode begins with a rather confused Doctor feeling out her way in a brand-new body. For the first time, the time-traveling alien has regenerated into a female body, and the Time Lord (or Lady) is getting her bearings. However, it doesn’t take long before a crisis on Earth nabs her attention, and the TARDIS forces the Doctor out and into her latest adventure.
As it turns out, Earth has been visited by a predator lifeform looking to return to their alien planet as a champion. In order to do this, the deadly hunter must mark a human to bring home as a trophy, and the creepy creature isn’t afraid to kill anyone along the way. In fact, the baddie keeps a tooth as a prize from his conquests, and fans realize how many the alien as killed when his tooth-ridden face is revealed on screen.
Despite her confusion, the 13th Doctor is as defensive as ever of Earth, and she makes sure her new friends are safe. Despite an unexpected death, the Time Lady leaves her premiere with 3 brand-new companions, but they wind up in space in the worst situation possible.
For now, fans will have to wait and see how this debut’s cliffhanger plays out. With Doctor Who back on as usual, fans will be able to catch new episodes every Sunday night on BBC America. And, if you need some motivation to get started, all you need to do is check out all the reactions to the 13th Doctor’s debut below:
Enjoyable Doesn’t Even Begin To Describe
What an overwhelmingly enjoyable introduction! That was everything I wanted in Who, honestly. Stellar cast, music, visuals.. wow! Jodie was so good! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/O3p65XGSQN— Hayden Powell (@WhoviVortex) October 7, 2018
Earth-Shakingly Good
I’m honestly quaking— Sam (@OfHouseSharpe) October 7, 2018
This is everything the show was ever meant to be and I love it
Plus that theme tune was ????#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/oIxwzNhOlD
Kudos, Doctor Who. Kudos!
#DoctorWho was actually excellent. Well shot, well acted, great music, brilliant effect, great story, awesome characters, and I would argue one of the strongest #DoctorWho season openers since ‘Rose’. pic.twitter.com/8qRs1IOXRF— XGamerRichy (@XGamerRichy) October 7, 2018
Check, Check, and Check
Yep they nailed it.— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 7, 2018
Whittaker: Fucking brilliant
Old school theme tune: YES
Casting: Brilliant
Direction: Wonderful
Soundtrack: Yes
Annoys bellends: oh my yes#DoctorWho
Where’s The Lie?
What a fun, exciting, and emotional start to the new series of #DoctorWho ! Jodie Whittaker totally nailed it as the new Doctor! ? pic.twitter.com/SZa8gOeTlc— Paul Bowler (@paul_bowler) October 7, 2018
But That Outfit Though
jodie ? whittaker— o☽ | 20 (@whocolemxn) October 7, 2018
doctor ? who
wig ? snatched
hotel ? trivago #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/IIp13TXrJW
Can’t Wait For More…? Enough Said
As someone who was sceptical I really loved that episode! Fresh & new! I did find the Villian a bit lacking & Grace’s death lacked emotional impacted. But It looked STUNNING & Jodie & the rest of the cast were wonderful!! Can’t wait for next week ?#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/CeeRtuI8tR— GhoullifreyanPunk??? (@FluffyTimelord) October 7, 2018
She’s The Doctor, No Doubt
“We’re all capable of the most incredible change. We can evolve while still staying true to who we are. We can honour who we’ve been and choose who we want to be next.”— andrew allen (@my_grayne) October 7, 2018
As if there was ever any doubt: she is the Doctor. #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/rgsiRyOuWZ
Well, She Is An Alien
Well bloody hell. Wasn’t that OUT OF THIS BLOODY WORLD?! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/kVDVZvOpZ0— Uncle Beard (@UncleBeard1978) October 7, 2018
Welcome Back, Doctor Who
And Jodie is, in just one episode, 100% The Doctor. No question. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/otZ6n6dUpA— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 7, 2018