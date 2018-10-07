Fans Are Loving ‘Doctor Who’s Season 11 Premiere

Doctor Who is back, and its long-awaited premiere is taking over the Internet. At last, Jodie Whittaker has stepped into her role as the Doctor in whole, and fans are backing the actress’ stellar debut with everything they’ve got.

Just now, the first episode of Doctor Who stepped out to bring season 11 in with a bang. The special aired via simulcast on BBC America, and the cast appeared at New York Comic Con to usher in the big arrival. Now, Doctor Who is trending worldwide, and the 13th Doctor is receiving some serious love for all her clever plans.

The episode begins with a rather confused Doctor feeling out her way in a brand-new body. For the first time, the time-traveling alien has regenerated into a female body, and the Time Lord (or Lady) is getting her bearings. However, it doesn’t take long before a crisis on Earth nabs her attention, and the TARDIS forces the Doctor out and into her latest adventure.

As it turns out, Earth has been visited by a predator lifeform looking to return to their alien planet as a champion. In order to do this, the deadly hunter must mark a human to bring home as a trophy, and the creepy creature isn’t afraid to kill anyone along the way. In fact, the baddie keeps a tooth as a prize from his conquests, and fans realize how many the alien as killed when his tooth-ridden face is revealed on screen.

Despite her confusion, the 13th Doctor is as defensive as ever of Earth, and she makes sure her new friends are safe. Despite an unexpected death, the Time Lady leaves her premiere with 3 brand-new companions, but they wind up in space in the worst situation possible.

For now, fans will have to wait and see how this debut’s cliffhanger plays out. With Doctor Who back on as usual, fans will be able to catch new episodes every Sunday night on BBC America. And, if you need some motivation to get started, all you need to do is check out all the reactions to the 13th Doctor’s debut below:

Enjoyable Doesn’t Even Begin To Describe

What an overwhelmingly enjoyable introduction! That was everything I wanted in Who, honestly. Stellar cast, music, visuals.. wow! Jodie was so good! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/O3p65XGSQN — Hayden Powell (@WhoviVortex) October 7, 2018

Earth-Shakingly Good

I’m honestly quaking

This is everything the show was ever meant to be and I love it

Plus that theme tune was ????#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/oIxwzNhOlD — Sam (@OfHouseSharpe) October 7, 2018

Kudos, Doctor Who. Kudos!

#DoctorWho was actually excellent. Well shot, well acted, great music, brilliant effect, great story, awesome characters, and I would argue one of the strongest #DoctorWho season openers since ‘Rose’. pic.twitter.com/8qRs1IOXRF — XGamerRichy (@XGamerRichy) October 7, 2018

Check, Check, and Check

Yep they nailed it.

Whittaker: Fucking brilliant

Old school theme tune: YES

Casting: Brilliant

Direction: Wonderful

Soundtrack: Yes

Annoys bellends: oh my yes#DoctorWho — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 7, 2018

Where’s The Lie?

What a fun, exciting, and emotional start to the new series of #DoctorWho ! Jodie Whittaker totally nailed it as the new Doctor! ? pic.twitter.com/SZa8gOeTlc — Paul Bowler (@paul_bowler) October 7, 2018

But That Outfit Though

jodie ? whittaker

doctor ? who

wig ? snatched

hotel ? trivago #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/IIp13TXrJW — o☽ | 20 (@whocolemxn) October 7, 2018

Can’t Wait For More…? Enough Said

As someone who was sceptical I really loved that episode! Fresh & new! I did find the Villian a bit lacking & Grace’s death lacked emotional impacted. But It looked STUNNING & Jodie & the rest of the cast were wonderful!! Can’t wait for next week ?#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/CeeRtuI8tR — GhoullifreyanPunk??? (@FluffyTimelord) October 7, 2018

She’s The Doctor, No Doubt

“We’re all capable of the most incredible change. We can evolve while still staying true to who we are. We can honour who we’ve been and choose who we want to be next.”



As if there was ever any doubt: she is the Doctor. #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/rgsiRyOuWZ — andrew allen (@my_grayne) October 7, 2018

Well, She Is An Alien

Well bloody hell. Wasn’t that OUT OF THIS BLOODY WORLD?! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/kVDVZvOpZ0 — Uncle Beard (@UncleBeard1978) October 7, 2018

Welcome Back, Doctor Who