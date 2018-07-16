‘Doctor Who’ Season 11 Trailer Released

Jodie Whittaker takes center stage as the Thirteenth Doctor in the new trailer for Doctor Who Season 11.

The trailer was released during today’s World Cup finals game between France and Croatia.

The trailer spotlights The Doctor’s three new companions who will debut in Season 11. There’s Tosin Cole as Ryan, Mandip Gill as Yasmin, and Bradley Walsh as Graham.

In Doctor Who Season 11, Jodie Whittaker becomes the first female lead in the more than 50-year history of Doctor Who.

In addition to Whittaker taking over as the new Doctor, Season 11 of Doctor Who will also be the first for the series’ new showrunner, former Torchwood writer and the creator of Broadchurch, Chris Chibnall.

While this teaser is just enough to whet fans’ appetites, Whittaker is set to make her Comic-Con debut as the Doctor during a panel at this year’s Comic-Con International: San Diego. She will be joined by Cole, Gill, and Chibnall as well as executive producer Matt Stevens. The Hall H panel is said to feature a sneak peek at the new season, so perhaps Doctor Who fans won’t have to wait long for more.

Whittaker is taking her role as the first female Doctor seriously both on the screen and behind the scenes. Whitaker is entering the spotlight at a time when issues of gender equality are front and center in public discussion. Whitaker embraced that moment by demanding equal pay to her predecessor, Peter Capaldi when she took the role of the Doctor.

“It’s an incredibly important time and the notion [of equal pay] should be supported,” Whitaker said. “It’s a bit of a shock that it’s a surprise to everyone that it should be supported! I know I do not speak just on behalf of the women here, I speak on behalf of the men and the women.”

Doctor Who Season 11 premiere this fall.