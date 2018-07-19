‘Doctor Who’ Fans Are Very Excited About the Season 11 Trailer

The world just got its the best look yet at Season 11 of Doctor Who — and it looks like it has exceeded expectations!

A full trailer for the upcoming season – which will see the debut of Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor – debuted today during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. While the trailer didn’t give a lot of plot details away, it showcased Whittaker’s doctor and her new companions – Graham (Bradley Walsh), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Yasmin (Mandip Gill).

After the series’ first teaser trailer debuted earlier this week, anticipation was building more and more, and it looks like this new footage has delivered for quite a lot of fans. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

*Prayer Hands*

i watched the #doctorwho trailer and i died and then i turned the sound on and heard her accent and died again, pray for me — Sarah Dollard (@snazdoll) July 19, 2018

A Perfect Fit

And anyone who doesn’t think a female can play the Doctor? You’re wrong. Jodie IS The Doctor in that trailer. #DoctorWho — David Bedwell (@DavidBedwell) July 19, 2018

A+ Gif Usage

Still Pretty Secretive

A teaser, a trailer, magazine articles and a comic con panel. And yet I still don’t know a single plot of an episode of the upcoming Doctor Who series. What a time we live in. — Friz Frizzle (@FrizFrizzle) July 19, 2018

A New Favorite

I love her already as the Doctor. I’m so excited for the new season even more now. I think Jodie is my new favourite Doctor and I’ve only seen her in the trailer! AMAZING! #DoctorWho https://t.co/6OQIKkNiPG — Matthew (@Matt_Wils) July 19, 2018

Accessibility

the best thing about the new Dr Who trailer is that it’s quite clear, for the first time in 8 years, the show is no longer up its own arse. It’s for everyone once again. HOORAY! #doctorwho — Andi (@AndiMcLellan) July 19, 2018

Us Too

AN ALL CAPS MOMENT

I JUST WATCHED THE NEW #DOCTORWHO TRAILER AND I AM NOW GOING TO TYPE IN ALL CAPS THE REST OF THE DAY BECAUSE SQUEEEEEEE!!!! — Robin Burks (@sunriserobin) July 19, 2018

Many More Surprises in Store

Watched the trailer! Still not got much to say, which is great – it means there’ll be gorgeous surprises when the show airs ? #DoctorWho — Jenny (@QueenOfTheSonic) July 19, 2018

Oh, Brilliant!