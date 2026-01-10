Doctor Who Showrunner Wants a Star Trek Crossover, & One Next Generation Star Is Already On Board

Doctor Who is a beloved cosmic franchise, and that description also most certainly applies to the Star Trek franchise. With the infinite possibilities of both franchises, it only makes sense that fans would want to see them actually cross over. Fans aren’t the only ones who want to see that happen though, as the Doctor Who showrunner has revealed they also want a Star Trek crossover, and they already have one star from Star Trek: The Next Generation on board.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies shared a video alongside Star Trek: The Next Generation star Whoopi Goldberg, whom Davies revealed he’s been trying to meet for a decade. Goldberg is a longtime Doctor Who fan, and she got them into the audience for The View. The two shared a fun video where they revealed they wanted a Doctor Who and Star Trek crossover, and while it’s not officially happening, it’s clear they are 100% in if it does.

In the video, Davies says, “The ultimate crossover. Let’s do Doctor Who and Star Trek,” and Goldberg says, “We need Doctor Who and Star Trek done. We need a Doctor Who here in America as well.” Davies then says, “Controversial” with a laugh, and Goldberg says, “Share the love!”

“This is by no means official before you all start writing, let me say,” Davies said. Goldberg then says, “Stop freaking out, but remember, Who is an ethereal, Who is not a human, so Who can be everywhere, go anywhere. We need a Who just about this time.” Davies then says, “And Star Trek is forever, protecting the human race.” You can check out the full video above.

A Doctor Who Star Trek Crossover Has Actually Already Happened

While Doctor Who and Star Trek have yet to cross paths on television, they actually have already had a crossover in the comics. The crossover was titled Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation² and was released by IDW Publishing in 2012. The crossover featured the eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) and the crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation, kicking off when the Doctor and his allies land the TARDIS on the ship’s holodeck.

What’s interesting about this crossover is how it also brings in elements from past versions of both franchises. When the Doctor arrives in this world, he suddenly is linked to the memories of the fourth Doctor, who had actually had an adventure alongside Captain Kirk and the original Star Trek crew.

This information is handy, as the Borg and the Cybermen have teamed up, so the Doctor and Jean-Luc Picard also agree to team up in order to take them down. Ironically, this leads to a betrayal in the villainous alliance, which then causes Picard, the Doctor, and the rest of the team to have to help the Borg, and after a little more time travel fun, they are able to stop the Cybermen from carrying out their plan.

We’ll have to wait and see if we end up getting a crossover on TV, but with both of these franchises, anything is possible.

