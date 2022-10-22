Doctor Who spinoff Class is making a comeback in audio. Doctor Who fans may remember Class as the Doctor Who spinoff focused on students at the Coal Hill School that launched in 2016. It lasted only one, eight-episode season and was then canceled. On the eve of the Doctor Who Centenary Special "The Power of the Doctor," which will bid farewell to Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, and the sixth anniversary of Class's premiere, Since then, members of the original Class cast have returned for a series of audio dramas, the last of which released in 2020. Big Finish Productions has announced it will revive Class for a new audio drama, again featuring members of the original cast, next year.

Class will return in January 2023 with Secret Diary of a Rhodian Prince, a new audio drama starring original Class stars Greg Austin and Jordan Renzo. Blair Mowat, the music composer of the Class TV and audio series, wrote and produced the story. In ClassL Secret Diary of a Rhodian Prince, "Charlie Smith — the last surviving member and prince of the humanoid species, the Rhodians — candidly reveals the trauma of relocating to Earth and spills the tea on his romance with student Matteusz Andrzejewski."

(Photo: Big Finish Productions)

Class: Secret Diary of a Rhodian Prince have a limited pressing of 1,000 CDs. Those discs, as well as digital downloads of the story, are available to pre-order now. Here's the synopsis from Big Finish:

What's it like being an alien stranded on a strange planet in the aftermath of a genocide? What would you think of Earth's culture? What's it like falling in love with a human when you only met one just the other week? Who is the Doctor? And what happens if your secret diary falls into the wrong hands…? In Secret Diary of a Rhodian Prince we find out what Charlie really thought about his life on Earth and hear the bits you never got to see."

In a press release, Mowat says, "Class is back! Patrick Ness created the most wonderful characters in Charlie and Matteusz and I always wanted to know a little bit more about how they met, how they fell in love, and what it was like for Charlie adjusting so suddenly to life on Earth.

"The format of a diary really allows us to see his experiences through a very personal lens and lets us jump quickly between different events. We dive into his past, his present and maybe even his future. In regard to what comes next, anything is possible..."

Class: Secret Diary of a Rhodian Prince goes on sale in January.