‘Doctor Who’: Watch Peter Capaldi’s TARDIS Get Disassembled

Are you a Doctor Who fan searching for more closure from Peter Capaldi’s exit? A video of the TARDIS set being stricken may help.

The Doctor Who Twitter account posted a time lapse of the TARDIS set’s deconstruction. That means that the TARDIS of Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor is now gone for good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

A new TARDIS set was almost guaranteed by the explosive debut of the Thirteenth Doctor. It’s tradition for a new Doctor to come with a new look for the TARDIS. Why should Jodie Whitaker’s debut be any different?

There is also a new showrunner taking over Doctor Who. Chris Chibnall likely wants to reimagine the TARDIS to fit his own vision of Doctor Who.

If you’re still feeling anxious about Capaldi’s exit, revisit his best episodes of Doctor Who. Or remember what Capaldi himself told a young fan worried about regeneration.

“It’s like the Doctor says, ‘Everything ends and it’s always sad. But everything begins again, and that’s always happy. Be happy.’”

ComicBook.com asked outgoing showrunner Steven Moffat about his and Capaldi’s exits. Moffat thinks people are more excited about the newcomers:

“I mean, truthfully, I think the audience is far more excited about welcoming in the new than sad about waving on the old,” Moffat said. “That’s the truth of it, I think. And I think that’s how I want them to feel, I want them to be excited about the future, not lingering on the past. We’ve had our day. And it was fantastic fun, but now it’s time, more than anything, to want a new Doctor and a new showrunner and see a whole new, glittering future for the show, that’s what I want to happen.”

Chibnall takes over Doctor Who as of the show’s eleventh season, which will debut in 2018.