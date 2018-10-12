‘Doctor Who’ The Woman Who Fell to Earth TARDIS Handbag

Jodie Whittaker’s arrival as the new Doctor has clearly been a shot in the arm for Doctor Who. Not just for the show itself, but for the merchandising as well. Take, for example, this gorgeous TARDIS-themed handbag.

It’s not the first TARDIS handbag ever produced of course, but it just might be the best. The TARDIS design is wonderfully understated, and the rainbow strap really makes it pop. If you agree, the bag can be pre-ordered here for $62.99 with free shipping in the US. Just keep in mind that quantities are extremely limited.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any details about the interior of the bag at the moment, but you know what they say about the inside of the TARDIS. It certainly looks big enough to carry all of your essentials.

Another example of awesome new Doctor Who merch is the very first Doctor Who Barbie doll ever produced. The doll features a solid likeness of the Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor right down to the suspenders and Sonic Screwdriver. It’s available to pre-order via the BBC Shop for $50 with shipping slated for December 3rd. The official description reads:

“Collectors and sci-fi lovers will rave over the Doctor Who Barbie doll. In honor of the latest regeneration of Doctor Who, Barbie celebrates one of the most influential sci-fi series of all time, drawing inspiration directly from the Thirteenth Doctor – exploring the universe from her TARDIS, she wears a rainbow-striped T-shirt paired with cropped trousers and a long coat. Additional true-to-character details include the Thirteenth Doctor’s signature suspenders and lace-up boots. Sonic screwdriver in hand, the Doctor Who Barbie doll is ready to overcome evil forces and save civilizations throughout the galaxy. This highly collectible Barbie doll is fully posable and sculpted to the likeness of her onscreen character.”

