‘Doctor Who’ Just Made the World Afraid of a Household Item

The latest season of Doctor Who has already taken the Thirteenth Doctor on some great adventures, many of which have dipped into the vast history of our world. However, the latest episode went a little wild and scared a whole lot of people in the process.

If tonight’s episode, “Kerblam!,” taught us anything it’s to stay the heck away from a once-enjoyed household item: bubble wrap.

After a mysterious package is sent to the Doctor (who is currently being portrayed by Jodie Whittaker), she decides to investigate a “warehouse moon” orbiting a planet that is “home of the galaxy’s largest retailer.”

During their latest adventure, Team Tardis encountered some explosive bubble wrap and the people of Twitter are now horrified of the inanimate object.

If I receive anything wrapped in bubble wrap this Christmas I will take that as a THREAT and call the police. — 🌈 Karlpaldi 💫 (@CosmicWhoNerd) November 18, 2018

While Doctor Who has done some strange things over the years, giving Whovians a long list of fears they never thought possible, the creators weren’t messing around when they decided to weaponize bubble wrap.

Here’s a short clip of what the evil bubble wrap is capable of.

While the episode is making fun of large corporations, online shopping, and consumerism in general, the bubble wrap weapon has people shaking, especially since everyone has been enjoying the popping sensation since it was invented.

Looks like Bubble Wrap is on the list of Whovian Fears now 👍👍#DoctorWho — Captain | 158 💕 (@jodiesjenna) November 18, 2018

The episode, which was written by guest writer Pete McTighe (best known for writing many episodes of Neighbors and Wentworth), dives into corporate satire and manages to mix the scary with the fun.

While many fans have sworn off bubble wrap forever, this isn’t actually the first time the pliable plastic material as been seen in an episode of Doctor Who. In a 1975 episode, “The Ark in Space,” the Doctor encounters a green grub, which was eventually referred to by Whovians a the “bubble wrap monster”. Take a look:

Fun Fact: “Bubble Wrap” is actually a trademarked name. While we’ve taken to calling all forms by this name, it’s actually owned by the Sealed Air Corporation, who rolled out the product in 1960.

Traumatizing bubble wrap aside, there’s no denying it’s been an enjoyable season of Doctor Who so far. There will be three more episodes airing in 2018, the next on November 25th.



Doctor Who airs on BBC every Sunday night.