Here's when to down, down, down the Witches' Road with Agatha Harkness.

Marvel fans won't have to wait for the witching hour to watch Agatha All Along. The Marvel Television series — which stars Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) as the depowered witch Agatha Harkness, who will walk down the Witches' Road with the familiar Teen (Joe Locke) and fellow covenless witches Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata), Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), and Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) — is conjuring up a two-episode premiere in the same prime time slot as Loki season 2.

Below, read on for everything you need to know about when and where to stream Agatha All Along, including how to save on a Disney+ subscription to watch the new Marvel series practically for free.

Agatha All Along Premiere Time and Release Date



Agatha All Along episode 1 ("Seekest Thou the Road") and episode 2 ("Circle Sewn with Fate Unlock Thy Hidden Gate") premiere Wednesday, Sept. 18th, only on Disney+. In addition, WandaVision — which introduced the centuries-old witch to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as "Agnes," the nosy neighbor of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch — is also available to stream on Disney+.

Agatha All Along Episodes Schedule



The nine-episode Agatha All Along season 1 will air weekly on Wednesdays through the two-episode finale just before Halloween.



Agatha All Along Episode 1: Sept. 18th

Agatha All Along Episode 2: Sept. 18th

Agatha All Along Episode 3: Sept. 25th

Agatha All Along Episode 4: Oct. 2nd

Agatha All Along Episode 5: Oct. 9th

Agatha All Along Episode 6: Oct. 16th

Agatha All Along Episode 7: Oct. 23rd

Agatha All Along Episode 8: Oct. 30th

Agatha All Along Episode 9 (Finale): Oct. 30th

How to Watch Agatha All Along With a Discounted Disney+ Subscription

New and returning Disney+ subscribers can sign up for Disney+ Basic (with ads) for $1.99/month for three months to stream Agatha alongside upcoming new releases like Pixar's Inside Out 2 (starting Sept. 25th) and Disney Channel's Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Oct. 30th). The limited-time offer includes special discounts and perks for subscribers, including early exclusive access to the Disney Store's Agatha All Along collection.

Agatha All Along: What Is the Witches' Road?

Marvel's Scarlet Witch comics introduced the realm of Witchcraft, a plane of existence where only witches can tread. Wanda Maximoff and her mentor, Agatha Harkness, encountered ghosts, dark magicians, ogres, Witch-Demons, and other supernatural threats — and Wanda's mother, the Scarlet Witch before her — while walking the Witches' Road on a path to cure Witchcraft, the goddess of witches. (Here's everything you need to know about the Witches' Road.)

Agatha All Along Cast and Synopsis



In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road...

Along with Kathryn Hahn, the series stars Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live), Ali Ahn (The Diplomat), Maria Dizzia (Life & Beth), Paul Adelstein (Cruel Summer), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (Smile 2), Okwui Okpokwasili (The Exorcist: Believer), with Debra Jo Rupp (WandaVision), with Patti LuPone (American Horror Story), and Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Rec).

The executive producers are Kevin Feige (Deadpool & Wolverine), Louis D'Esposito (X-Men '97), Brad Winderbaum (Loki), Mary Livanos (The Marvels) and series creator and head writer Jac Schaeffer (WandaVision). The directors for the series include Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg (Gen V) and Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday), and the series is written by Schaeffer and Laura Donney (WandaVision), Cameron Squires (Star Wars: The Acolyte), Giovanna Sarquis (Griselda), Laura Monti (Olaf's Frozen Adventure), Jason Rostovsky (Deathcember), Gia King (The Breakdown), and Peter Cameron (Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night).