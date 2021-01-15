✖

Marvel's WandaVision has now premiered on Disney+, marking the first of the official Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series that Marvel Studios has launched. With Marvel's Disney+ venture being such a new element of the MCU, a lot of fans are wondering if these new series will follow the exact same format as the MCU movies. An no Marvel movie is complete without a signature post-credits scene to offer some big reveals about what comes next. So will that tradition continue onto the small screen? Does WandaVision have a post-credits scene?

Warning: Mild WandaVision SPOILERS Follow!

The quick and easy answer is NO, WandaVision does NOT have a post-credits scene. If that's all you want to know, you can stop reading now, before we breakdown how the ending of each WandaVision episode does play out.

Not surprisingly, WandaVision ends both of its premiere episodes with major cliffhanger teases that something about the happy '50s sitcom world is terribly off. The first episode ends with the odd reveal that Wanda and Vision don't actually know how they got married or ended up in the town of Westview; the second episode takes the weird up a notch by ending on the reveal that Wanda is spontaneously pregnant, and somehow able to rewind and remix reality to suit her whims. We also get our first taste of something truly ominous, as Wanda encounters a man in a Beekeeper suit who emerges from the sewer - only to erase the encounter and replace it with a happier and (literally) more colorful one.

So, WandaVision follows the format of good TV, hooking viewers into seeing the next episode - no post-credits scene needed. That's not to say you shouldn't take the time to watch the intriguing (and well-animated) WandaVision credits sequence. The end credits of the show seem to offer some pretty intriguing visual clues about the nature of the faux reality we're seeing, while highlighting some key objects that could end up being important to the show's mysteries. Based on what we've seen so far, each episode brings a little more insight and awareness to what the end credits are referencing, which could be a fun puzzle as new WandaVision episodes premiere each week.